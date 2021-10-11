ROCK SPRINGS -- Through the partnership between local law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations, the “Faith and Blue – A Community Conversation” event was held this year on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Following its launch in 2020, the Faith and Blue National Weekend is a weekend of events held across the country aimed at strengthening the connections between law enforcement and the community.
The Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater Combined Communications Center and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office worked with several local houses of worship to host this year’s event.
“This is an event that’s important to the community, especially with the faith-based organizations here. You see them as a glue when communities start battling among each other,” Sweetwater County Sherriff John Grossnickle said. “The fact that we’re not to that point, it shows that we’re ahead of the curve.”
“We want to have events like this to let our community members know that we’re an extension of the community and that we want to keep those positive relationships. We want to have open communication because everything that happens in the community isn’t just one certain organization’s issue. It’s everybody’s issue.”
Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco said that he was glad to have the opportunity to speak with the public about any issues they may have.
“This event has given us the chance to have open and honest conversations with people in the community. The demographics aren’t the same as they are in the intercity,” Pacheco said. “But we are still feeling the impact of what’s going on in those big cities and our officers are feeling it too.”
The law enforcement agencies had a few of their vehicles at the event to give kids in the community an up close and personal look at them. Along with games and giveaways, dinner was provided at the event and donations were accepted for the local food banks.
Along with the local law enforcement agencies, several leaders of local churches came out to show their support for the event.
Superior Baptist Church Pastor Robert Johnston and his wife Wanda were among those who attended the event.
“We want to show our support for local law enforcement and for our community,” Pastor Johnston said. “We hope to show that churches can come together in unity rather than be divided by denominations.”
When it comes to the hopeful outcome of the event, Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie said that he wants to see it bring the community, law enforcement and the faith-based organizations together.
“We’re hoping to broaden our reach in our communication with the community. With the faith-based community, it’s a great group to work together. No matter who you are, we all want to have a strong community. I think the more we pull together, the more open conversations we can have.”