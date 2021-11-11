ROCK SPRINGS – Sports has a way of connecting people. For the Christensen family, football has been that sport that brings them together.
Jamie Christensen and Blaine Christensen are a father-son duo on the Rock Springs High School coaching staff.
Coach Jamie, who was the head coach of the Tigers when the team won back-to-back state titles in 2001 and 2002, is a position coach, running backs coach and coaches the safeties and special teams. His son Blaine is the wide receivers coach and outside linebackers coach.
Both are gearing up to play for a state championship on Saturday, Nov. 13, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie against the Sheridan High School Broncs.
For the Christensens, however, football is more than just a sport. It’s a family affair.
“A huge connection I have with my family has always been football,” Coach Jamie said. “Sports in general has been a huge part of our family. Me and Blain, of course, but my daughter Blaec, who was a volleyball coach here at the high school for many years.
“We took many trips on weekends to go to college games and we still do that. We took off to Lincoln, Nebraska, and I took my grandson a few weeks back. It’s always been something we do and it’s been a great connection for all of us.”
Coach Blaine echoed what his father said, adding that some of his earliest memories in his life was centered around the football field.
“Football has always made our family closer,” he said. “I have a cousin who is actually a D-line coach at Wayne State in Nebraska, so I think it just runs so deep in our family.
“It was very early on in my life since I was 6 or 7 that I have memories of football. I grew up in Rock Springs, played youth football for the Raiders and then I moved over to Green River and played there, then I went to Black Hills and played football there.
“Football has just been a huge part of my life and I see it as a huge part of my life forever. The connections I’ve built with people and my family, it just brings us so much closer.”
For both of them, being able to share the field together this season has been special. The fact they both get to be on the sidelines for a chance to win a state title means even more.
“This is wonderful,” Coach Jamie said. “There aren’t many people that get to coach with their kids and I know it’s been special for me.”
Coach Blaine said that he didn’t have many heroes he looked up to at the collegiate and professional level. He said that his heroes were the players that his dad coached in the early 2000s.
“I think my earliest memories of football came back when I was 6 or 7 years old with those two championship teams my dad used to coach. Those guys, those players he had – I didn’t have many heroes I looked up to in professional or college, but those guys that my dad got to coach were my heroes and that’s who I looked up to. I think, just at a young age, being installed with that football love and now coaching with my dad is something I’ll cherish forever,” he said.
For Coach Jamie, the teams he coached in 2001 and 2002 have a lot similarities to the 2021 team.
“They love football and they really care about one another and you can see that on the field. I think that’s the similarity that I see between the teams,” he said. “Every team has its own personality, but that is a real similarity between the teams of 20 years ago and now because football is football. Coach Lenhardt will say the same thing. It may have looked a little different back then in what we did, but I tell you, the kids still have to go block and tackle. That’s what Coach Lenhardt prepares these kids for every week.”
On Saturday, it will be the second time the Tigers and the Broncs have faced each other this season with Sheridan taking the victory in late September, 27-24. The Christensens believe that both teams have grown a lot since that outing.
“I think both teams, Sheridan and ourselves, have grown and gotten better. They’ve got some speed, but we got some pretty good players as well. I think if we focus on fundamentals, I think it will be a very good game. I expect a tough fought game and let the chips fall where they may,” Coach Blaine said.
Coach Jamie also eluded to the speed of the Broncs, but noted that the Tigers boast some speed and skill to keep up with them
“When you look Sheridan, they’re fast, they’re physical and they’re well coached. At the same time, I think you see the same thing on the Rock Springs sideline,” he said. “I think you see kids that are well coached, we got good speed and they’re up to the task. They’re excited about going down there, but I also know that getting there isn’t their goal. Winning it is their goal. I’m sure that’s what Sherdan is looking at too. We know they’re going to be ready for us. They run the ball well and they have a lot of speed.”
Coach Jamie said that being the underdog in Saturday’s championship game suits Rock Springs very well.
“What a good game that was from a fan standpoint,” he said, referring back to the teams’ first matchup. “Gosh, it was just a trading of blows there. They had that last possession and they got us. I like being in the underdog seat. I think Coach Lenhardt does too.
“I believe our kids are going to rise up to that occasion.”