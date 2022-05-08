ROCK SPRINGS – Faith, family and friends have kept Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco grounded throughout his extensive 31-year career.
A retirement open house was held in honor of Pacheco at Santa Fe Southwest Grill on Saturday, May 7.
Pacheco said that the event allowed him some time to reflect back on his career and what helped him through it.
“You have to have strong faith in this business because there’s just so much,” Pacheco said. “It can be a lonely career field at times so you really need that.”
He added, “Family keeps you grounded. We deal with 10% of the population 90% of the time and usually it isn’t the most pleasant experience. So, having that makes all the difference.
“Having friends and family in your life is so valuable; especially friends that aren’t just in law enforcement. Having friends in the community that can see the true you and not just the badge is so important.”
Pacheco’s friends, family and coworkers were present at the event to celebrate alongside him.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has worked alongside Pacheco for a number of years and even reappointed him as chief of police when he stepped back into office four years ago.
“He’s a fantastic guy and he is going to do a lot moving forward in his future endeavors. He is a stellar leader and I look forward to seeing what he does next,” Kaumo said.
Rock Springs City Councilwoman Jeannie Demas expressed her thoughts on Pacheco as well.
“He’s a great man. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Green River Councilwoman Sherry Bushman attended Pacheco’s retirement party and shared some of her thoughts about him.
“I wish him well with his future endeavors,” Bushman said. “His commitment to the community has been exemplary.”
Former Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar and his wife Lynne were also present at the celebration honoring Pacheco.
“I’m very proud that he’s retiring,” Demshar expressed. “He did an outstanding job in the department. He’s always had goals and accomplished them.”
He added, “I never worried about the police department because it was in good hands.”
Sweetwater County Combined Communications executive director Rick Hawkins has gotten to see and work with Pacheco through many stages of his career.
“I’ve worked alongside Dwane ever since he started in law enforcement. I was one of his first trainers,” Hawkins said. “Seeing him retire just reminds you that everything changes. I’m happy that he’s made it this far in his career because a lot of people don’t.”
Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee also attended the retirement celebration and expressed his gratitude for what Pacheco has done for Rock Springs.
“I think he’s done a lot of good for the community,” Lee said. “It was good to have a ‘hometown boy’ looking after us. We appreciate him.”
Lee added, “Our first responders are under-appreciated. You need good leadership to be amazing. He has definitely made a huge impact on our community.”
Heather Marsh, executive assistant to the Chief of Police, and her husband Damian were also at the event celebrating Pacheco’s retirement.
“I think the change is good but he will definitely be missed,” said Marsh. “It’s been nice working with him for so many years.”
Commander Clark Robinson was the first speaker during the reception and presented a badge to Pacheco.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with him and I’ve learned a lot from him,” said Robinson. “He’s my partner and my friend.”
Second Commander Bill Erspamer presented a plaque to Pacheco.
“The badge is a symbol of trust and honor,” said Erspamer. “There’s a sense of pride when you put it on.”
Following the presentations of the badge and plaque, Pacheco added some of his thoughts concerning his career and the community he has worked in for the past 31 years.
“We have a bond in our community that’s hard to describe,” Pacheco shared. “There’s something special about the place you grew up in.”
He added, “It’s been a heck of a long road but it’s been a lot of fun.”
Additionally, members of the community showed up to show their support and congratulate Pacheco for this achievement.
Rock Springs residents Brad Bettolo and his wife Kiera came to the celebration to congratulate Pacheco.
“He’s a great friend and I’d like to wish him good luck on his next adventure,” said Bettolo.
Rock Springs resident Eddie Pacheco (no relation to Chief Pacheco) expressed that he’d like Pacheco “to stay on.”
“He’s done such a good job and the community is proud of him but I wish him all the best,” Eddie said.
Rock Springs resident Byron Zuehlsdorff said that since Pacheco will be retiring, he might be watching his daughter Ellie “very closely.”
“Now that he’s home, I’m going to have to ask him how much trouble Ellie is in!” Zuehlsdorff joked.
Rock Springs resident Rick Milonas hopes Pacheco will enjoy his retirement.
“He’s worked really hard,” Milonas said. “He’s been so active in the community and that just makes him really amazing.”