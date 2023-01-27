SCSO
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY– A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.

