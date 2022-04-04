ROCK SPRINGS – While some people celebrate birthdays by enjoying a slice of cake at home and watching Netflix, one Cody family decided to take the celebrations on the road to Rock Springs in a party bus.
Former Rock Springs resident Angie Swanson wanted to do a private event for her relatives.
“My friend in Grand Junction, Colorado showed me pictures of his 40th birthday when he rented a party bus there,” Swanson explained. “This is what inspired me to do this fun party for my cousin.”
According to Swanson, they were able to put three passengers, a driver and a motorized wheelchair in the handicap accessible van with the ramp.
“In my Subaru Ascent, which was also decorated inside and out, held five passengers and a driver that day.”
By Saturday, five people met up with Swanson and the party bus crew to celebrate in Rock Springs.
“Our party was based around downtown, with an additional stop at Goodwill, and a friend's house for pictures,” said Swanson.
She said that the event was for Amanda and Olivia Varley, sisters with birthdays three days apart.
“We were also celebrating Sara Leach's birthday,” she shared. “We are all cousins and granddaughters of Ed and RaeDell Varley.”
The Varleys live in Point of Rocks. They own Point Bar and Café, the store and mobile home park in Point of Rocks.
“Our family is going on five generations of running the business out there,” she mentioned. “We have all had our turns working out there.”
They scrunched a few activities with the hours they had in Rock Springs.
“We began our day with fake tattoos and fake nose rings in the parking lot across from Pickin' Palace,” she revealed. “Then we went and bought instruments for everyone inside of the music store, which we proceeded to play all day in the party bus.”
The next stop, she said, was at the Goodwill store.
“The participants were instructed to get the ugliest thing they could find,” she chuckled. “We had a photo shoot outside Goodwill when we all put on our 'new' clothing and had a semi as a backdrop.”
Their friends Joe and Erin Barbuto welcomed the party crew to their home and they had an additional photoshoot there.
“We proceeded to Sidekicks for gift opening, snacks, and book purchases,” Swanson described. “Then to Bitter Creek Brewing for a real lunch.
“We were going to go smoke fake cigarettes under the underpass, but folks were getting tired so we smoked candy cigarettes at the table while waiting for our food.”
Swanson mentioned there were more on the agenda.
“Stops that were missed were Toastmasters for Shirley Temples and a ‘Historic Drinking Tour’ with non-alcoholic beverages.”
She added, “Downtown has so much to offer and we had an amazing time making the most of what is right there. Our youngest participant was 26 and our oldest was 83.”
Swanson is a 2003 Rock Springs High School graduate. Her mother Cheri Johnson had The Children’s School on Mesa Drive, north of Rock Springs while she was growing up. Her father worked for Searle Brothers, Wyoming Machinery and Questar.
Swanson and her husband Travis currently live in Big Piney where they teach music and operate a band instrument repair business called Swansong.
“Our party bus was laughter, fun and good, clean memories with people we love.”