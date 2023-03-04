ROCK SPRINGS – A Farson resident took home an autographed NASCAR helmet recently.
ROCK SPRINGS – A Farson resident took home an autographed NASCAR helmet recently.
Nikki Schneider put her name in a current fundraising raffle for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, (CDC).
A NASCAR fan herself, Schneider is “in shock” that she is the proud owner of the autographed head gear.
“This is so exciting!” Schneider expressed. “I absolutely did not expect to win it.
“This is the first time I’ve won anything!”
With the help of The Radio Network, Rock Springs resident Jason Lee and his wife Heather brought an autographed race helmet back to Wyoming. It is signed by 16 NASCAR drivers from the South Point 400, which took place on Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Four of the signatures on the black helmet include Hall of Fame drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin and Michael Waltrip.
Raffle tickets sold for $10 each. By Tuesday, Feb. 28, $1,740,00 was raised.
Schneider said, “It’s truly a wonderful thing Jason did for the Child Developmental Center. Bless his heart.”
Schneider joked that she would have to secure the helmet by “chaining it down.”
“I’m just tickled pink, especially since we’re big fans of Jeff Gordon and all the other drivers,” she shared. “We root for all of them and we just enjoy watching them.”
Tammy Macy, principal for the CDC, drew Schneider’s name at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
“It’s amazing. We are so grateful to Jason and Heather and the opportunity they have given to our center,” said Macy. “It’s going to make a difference to those kiddos who need it.”
With the money, the Child Developmental Center will be able to purchase the materials they need to open a sensory room.
According to Macy, sensory rooms are known to help students regulate their behavior and emotions before going back into a regular classroom.
“We have a student who carries a jug around when he needs to take a minute to regroup,” she explained. “It gives him something to do – that weight is the sensory. It could be a slew of materials that bring them comfort such as a blanket, chair, fidget toys or even shaving cream. It helps them get back on track in order to get back to the classroom.
“When they’re emotional, it prevents them from learning. This creates a safe place and helps them get ready to learn with others.”
The CDC provides early intervention services to children birth through age five with a variety of delays and disabilities.
