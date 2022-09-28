Image one

CHEYENNE -- The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released.

The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a request for proposal process for the installation of charging stations within the towns of Pine Bluffs, Laramie, Wheatland, Douglas, Buffalo, Sheridan and Sundance. The exact locations of these chargers will be determined as part of the RFP process.

