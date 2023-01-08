Jumping

Last year's "Freezin' for a Reason" Jackalope Jump raised a bit over $10,000 for Special Olympics athletes. This year's theme is "Be Bold and Get into the Cold!"

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – “Be Bold and Get into the Cold” is the slogan for the 4th annual Jackalope Jump this year.

Life Skills of Wyoming, along with the Rock Springs Police Department, will host this fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Wataha Pond, 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.

