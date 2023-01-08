ROCK SPRINGS – “Be Bold and Get into the Cold” is the slogan for the 4th annual Jackalope Jump this year.
Life Skills of Wyoming, along with the Rock Springs Police Department, will host this fundraising event on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Wataha Pond, 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.
Participants will begin jumping in the icy pond by 11 a.m.
According to Elizabeth Coontz, public information officer at Rock Springs Police Department, registration is now open and it’s free. Online registration is preferred, but the waiver must be printed out, signed and turned in by 10 a.m. on the day of the event.
Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero.
There are three levels to choose from:
1st level: Jumpers and Special Olympic athletes raising a minimum of $100 per person. The incentive item for this category is a Jackalope Jump shirt and a Jackalope Beanie.
Cool School Challengers and First Responders who raise a minimum of $50 per person can receive a Jackalope Jump Beanie. (Cool School Challenger must register with your school team.)
2nd level: participants raising a minimum of $750 per person can receive a hydration backpack.
3rd level: participants raising the minimum of $1000 will be entered for a chance to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards. The drawing for this will conclude in April.
Awards will be given to individuals for best costume and largest group, as well as most raised funds.
The goal is to raise $12,000 for Special Olympics athletes. Last year, the event raised just a bit over $10,000.
According to Michael Boren, director of Life Skills, this represents a whole new era of community support for the event.
“Frankly, this event isn't possible without that level of engagement and support from the Rock Springs Police Department,” said Boren.
Boren and Coontz expressed their gratitude for the Regions for Response team for providing hot showers for participants in the past and present.
“Honestly, I don’t think anyone would be willing to throw themselves in a freezing pond if there wasn’t a promise of a hot shower mere moments later,” Boren chuckled. “That’s a huge thing we value and appreciate.”
Green River Fire Department and the Swift Water Rescue Team provide the divers and safety team for participants as they go in and out of the water. Rock Springs Fire Department will be present to assist as well.
“The Rock Springs PD really deserves the credit for organizing this event for the last four years,” Boren pointed out. “It started with Dwane Pacheco, but even after his retirement, the PD has been extremely generous with their time and energy to help coordinate this fundraiser and it wouldn’t be possible without their dedication and their effort.
“We’re extremely grateful for everything Rock Springs police do. And not just with the Jackalope Jump, but with everything else in our community.”
Boren said that he will be “dressed as the camera man, but as Spider-Man's alter-ego.”
Boren added, “Everyone is welcome to sign and participate. There are incentive bonuses for completing various levels of fundraising. Goodies are good, but making a difference and raising money for Special Olympics is better.”
Boren mentioned that people can sign up as individuals or as teams. People can donate to teams of existing individuals as well, if they don’t want to sign up to jump.
“Not everyone is ready to hit the water,” he said.
RSPD Chief of Police Bill Erspamer has confirmed that he will jump into the icy water as well as former police chief Dwane Pacheco. Pacheco will be participating with the Knights of Columbus, a proud supporter of Special Olympics on the national level.
“It was really nice to see all the participants to have that camaraderie last year,” Coontz shared. “They were excited to jump, they weren’t competitive with each other and it was just a good sense of community. Everyone was so happy, even after they jumped.”
Boren said, “I think that’s the essence of what Special Olympics does for people too; certainly, that’s what you would see during the Special Olympics events – old friends reuniting, people catching up and the experience of sharing something different and unique from the ordinary.”
Boren and Coontz gave Erspamer a special shout-out for participating this year.
“It’s a heck of a tradition and we appreciate him for carrying that torch,” Boren expressed. “It’s going to be an awesome event.”
Boren said that it’s an event that will be fast, fun and family-friendly.
“That’s what we’re shooting for. Lots of costumes, color and silliness,” he described. “Watching people do something ridiculous for a great cause is truly amazing.”
Boren noted that participants of all ages are welcome to jump, even a four-year-old child had jumped in the past.
An above-ground pool will be an option for those who are not comfortable with jumping into the pond.
Boren said that they’re “always looking into having new people take the plunge.”
“There’s anticipation knowing that the jackalope jump is there, you can feel your heart racing and the adrenaline flowing – it's just an incredible experience,” he described. “This is a program that makes a difference in the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities across the state and Special Olympics is a 501-C. We’d be thrilled to receive any kind of donations, even from corporate donors.”