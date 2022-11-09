trees

The Festival of Trees is scheduled for Nov. 21 - Dec. 1 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Representatives from the YWCA of Sweetwater County, businesses and residents will be setting up trees Nov. 14-Nov. 16.

 Photo Courtesy of YWCA of Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS -- YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank will kick off the holiday season once again.

“We are excited to share this year’s trees and auction items and hope we have a good turn out from our community,” said Kayla Mannikko, YWCA development director.

