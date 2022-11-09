This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton
* WHAT...Areas of snow, briefly moderate.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Through 5 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads should be mainly wet, but could
become slushy during heavier snow.
ROCK SPRINGS -- YWCA Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank will kick off the holiday season once again.
“We are excited to share this year’s trees and auction items and hope we have a good turn out from our community,” said Kayla Mannikko, YWCA development director.
The event will consist of a silent auction full of Holiday Décor baskets, wreaths and small table top trees. There will then be a live auction for full sized trees that are uniquely decorated. If an attendee is the top bidder, volunteers will help in loading the tree up to be taken home and they are all set for the season!
There is something for every household at this auction, according to Mannikko. There are full size trees for those looking for a change this Christmas; not to mention a tree that is fully decorated to place at home! The organization is encouraging business owners to consider bidding on a tree for their office or even to raffle off at a holiday party! There are kid's baskets, holiday décor and gift baskets and so much more! To take a look at our silent auction items, go to www.aesbid.org/ywcatree22 (This link will not be active until 11/21). The public is also welcome to come down and take a look in person.
This will allow the public almost two weeks to come view trees and vote for their favorite one!
Mark your calendar for Nov. 25, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. for photos with Santa. He will be visiting our event at Commerce Bank this day and would love to visit with children and pets who’d like to see him.
Your support of YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages in their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community and advocate serves to victims of many forms of violence including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizen throughout the County.
Mark your calendar to come down to Commerce Bank on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. for the main event night!