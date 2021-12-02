ROCK SPRINGS – The holiday season can be difficult to handle when loved ones are not here to celebrate.
This year’s Festival of Trees is especially meaningful to siblings Edward Pivik, DeAnna Hunter and DeWayne Pivik.
Hunter is the marketing agent for Whisler Chevrolet.
When the opportunity to donate a tree and to compete in the event came along, she seized it.
“Our mom died seven years ago,” Hunter revealed. “Our dad passed away five years ago.
“They treasured Christmas and loved decorating their beautiful tree.”
Hunter inherited the ornaments. She wanted to decorate the tree with them in their honor.
“They would be so happy to see these ornaments on this tree,” she expressed.
Most of the ornaments were bought in local shops that no longer exist in our community such as Owlfie’s Flowers and Gifts.
Their parents Arthur and Nancy Pivik were lifelong residents of Rock Springs.
Arthur worked for Rahonce Concrete before becoming the second-hire at Stauffer Chemical. After spending 28 years with the company, he retired in May 1989.
Nancy worked at the local telephone company before the two were married.
They met at the Wine Festival Dance in the Slovenski Dom. They got married on Sept. 18, 1960.
Nancy was a stay-at-home mother until Edward, the oldest, was nine years old. She worked at Pamida, a local discount store on Dewar Drive until July 1988. She quit in order to babysit her oldest grandson Branden Cheese while DeAnna worked.
Many lessons have been taught in the Pivik household while Edward, DeAnna and DeWayne were growing up.
According to Edward, he learned core family values.
“Our parents taught us that loyalty to family, friends and employers is important,” said Edward. “Having a strong work ethic, reliability and dependability were also taught.”
DeAnna said, “They reminded us that a strong work ethic was important and to respect everyone.”
She added, “Be true, kind and loyal to friends.
“Have strong family values and connections with them.”
“Work ethic,” DeWayne concurred. “And keep your money deep in your pockets!”
The siblings agreed that their parents made a huge investment in holiday celebrations. They enjoyed hosting parties for family members and friends in their home.
“It took our dad eight hours to decorate the tree,” DeAnna recalled. “Every piece was carefully arranged on that tree.”
The fondest memories they have of their father was the love he had for the outdoors.
“Hunting and fishing made him very happy,” DeAnna shared. “He shared his knowledge with his children and grandchildren.”
DeWayne said, “Yes, I loved hunting and fishing with our dad.”
The siblings got a kick out of their father pranking their mother.
“She would just roll with it,” DeWayne chuckled.
According to DeAnna, their mother loved to decorate the house, the yard and patio area.
“Our home was filled with love.”
Their mother enjoyed having family at the house during the holidays. She was always ready to entertain everyone.
DeAnna said that everyone should spend as much time as they can with their parents and families.
“Life is so short,” she expressed. “You can’t predict when your time will end. Enjoy the time you have with them.
“Holidays are not the same without the traditions that were put into place.”
Without a doubt, the sparkly gold trimmings attracted spectators throughout the week and brought many warm memories.