The Green River High School Lady Wolves are making their presence known throughout the state, picking up two wins last week to improve their 4A Southwest Quadrant record to 2-0 and 8-4 overall. The Lady Wolves picked up a 48-41 win over the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils on Thursday, Jan. 20, and then dominated the court at Jackson Hole High School on Saturday, Jan. 22, winning by 28 points, 60-32. Green River hits the road to take on Star Valley High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – There wasn’t many changes in the WyoPreps Coaches and Media Girls Basketball Poll this week as teams begin the eighth week of the regular season.
Class 4A
The Green River High School Lady Wolves are making their presence known throughout the state, picking up two wins last week to improve their 4A Southwest Quadrant record to 2-0 and 8-4 overall.
The Lady Wolves picked up a 48-41 win over the Evanston High School Lady Red Devils on Thursday, Jan. 20, and then dominated the court at Jackson Hole High School on Saturday, Jan. 22, winning by 28 points, 60-32.
Green River hits the road to take on Star Valley High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.
There were no changes in the top 3 of the rankings this week. Cheyenne East High School remains at No. 1, Cody High School remains at No. 2 and Thunder Basin High School ranks No. 3.
Natrona County High School jumped a spot from No. 5 to No. 4, while Campbell County entered the top 5 at No. 5, pushing Sheridan High School outside of the rankings.
Class 3A
There aren’t many changes to the Class 3A rankings this week.
Douglas High School remains at No. 1 and Lyman High School remains at No. 2. The only difference this week is that Newcastle High School and Pinedale High School flipped in the rankings.
Newcastle now sits at No. 3, while Pinedale sits at No. 4.
Buffalo High School rounds out the top 5. Lander High School, Lovell High School, Torrington High School and Mountain View High School also received votes.
Class 2A
There were no changes to the Class 2A rankings this week.
Wyoming Indian High School remain at No. 1, Moorcroft High School at No. 2, Rocky Mountain High School at No. 3, Glenrock High School at No. 4 and Tongue River High School at No. 5.
Class 1A
The only change at the Class 1A level is at the bottom of the top 5 rankings.
Cokeville High School and Little Snake River High School flipped spots. Cokeville now sits at No. 4 and Little Snake River sits at No. 5.
Upton High School remains at No. 1, Southeast High School remains at No. 2 and Burlington High School remains at No. 3.
Editor’s Note: This story was written on Thursday, Jan. 27. By the time of publication, some of these records may have changed.