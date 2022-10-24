Image one

Fiber Arts involve many techniques include weaving, knitting and felting, as well as the preparation of the natural raw materials such as spinning wool into yarn. Artists Deon Quitberg, Amanda Duncombe, Robin Robison and Lynda German have created a variety of items using natural sheep’s wool and alpaca fibers on display at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A collection of fiber arts by four Sweetwater County artists is on display at the White Mountain Library now through the month of October.

Deon Quitberg has been involved with the arts in Wyoming and areas of Utah with media of watercolor, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media and sculpture. She has also served on the Sweetwater County Library Exhibits committee for about 30 years helping find artists, organize group shows as well as participating as an artist. Fiber art is new art medium for her. Deon’s pieces are a combination of weaving and felting using the wool both in its natural state as well as spun.

