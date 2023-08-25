G Reddon

Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden will be teaching a figure drawing class which is available for any level of artist. For more information and to register, please contact the Community Fine Arts Center.

 Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS -- Fall is time for classes to begin again at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs. New to our list is an introductory figure drawing class on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. The CFAC is hosting this class in collaboration with Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden.

Redden grew up in Southwest Wyoming and still resides there with his wife and four kids. While he has been drawing ever since he can remember, his serious study began in his late twenties, guided by the mentorship of his dad, Grant Redden, as well as Albin Veselka, Michael Malm, and Josh Clare.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus