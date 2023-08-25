ROCK SPRINGS -- Fall is time for classes to begin again at the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC) in Rock Springs. New to our list is an introductory figure drawing class on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. The CFAC is hosting this class in collaboration with Wyoming artist G. Grant Redden.
Redden grew up in Southwest Wyoming and still resides there with his wife and four kids. While he has been drawing ever since he can remember, his serious study began in his late twenties, guided by the mentorship of his dad, Grant Redden, as well as Albin Veselka, Michael Malm, and Josh Clare.
Grant’s work reflects his study of the old masters and his figurative work, in particular, reflects the time and effort he has put into mastering his craft. He is excited to share the principles that have brought him success as a painter and as a draftsman.
The coming figure drawing class, taught by Redden, is designed for all levels of artists. The principles to a good figure drawing are simple, even if they aren’t easy, and everyone can benefit from the study.
The class will be three hours long and there is a class fee to be paid to the instructor. A live clothed model will be present for drawing from life. Students will need to bring their own drawing materials, consisting mainly of pencils, erasers, and drawing paper (11x14 on up to 18x24 are good sizes). Newsprint is an inexpensive option but others work great as well. Pencils
can be charcoal or graphite- look for brands geared towards the arts (Generals makes a good charcoal pencil). Kneaded erasers are another valuable tool to bring if you can.
“Come ready to learn and grow while studying one of the most challenging and rewarding subjects in the arts; drawing the human figure!” said Redden.
Contact the CFAC or Redden at (reddengnyc@gmail.com) for more information and to register. The public is invited to see the current exhibits as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.
