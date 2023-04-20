ROCK SPRING — As students approach the end of the 2022 — 2023 school year, the Western Wyoming Community College Theatre Department has been preparing for the final production of the season, “Private Lives.”
“Private Lives” is a play that was written in 1930 by English playwright Noël Peirce Coward.
“It’s a comedy of manners play. It’s a small cast, but I’ve double cast three of the roles,” said assistant professor of musical theatre and director of the play, Stephen Cramer. “Essentially, the characters Elyot and Amanda have been married and divorced, and they both remarried who they feel is right for them.”
Cramer said the former couple sees their new partners as a “calm love,” rather than the “stormy” type of love they shared during their marriage.
“They married the person they feel that they should have,” he said. “They’re both honeymooning at the same place in France. So, they discover that they’re both at the same place and they’re both on a honeymoon, with two different people.”
Upon discovering this, Elyot and Amanda begin talking and end up rekindling their love for each other. They then run off together, leaving their current spouses in act one.
Act two sees the couple interacting in their Paris flat, which results in a cycle of fighting and then making up.
“They wind up having a physical fight and their spouses, Victor and Sybil, walk in at the end, witnessing them having this fight,” Cramer said. “The third act is basically, ‘How are we going to do this?’
“At the end of the play, Victor and Sybil end up getting in a fight and Elliot and Amanda leave together again.”
Cramer said that the play is performer in received pronunciation (RP), which is the standard British accent.
“Elliot and Amanda wind up breaking up, getting back together and then leaving again,” he said. “It’s really funny. We’ve worked really hard on the RP in the play. My goal is for the audience to come and say, ‘Where did we get so many British actors?’
“I’m really proud of them; they’ve done an amazing job with it.”
The play is being performed in a black box-style of performance.
With a black box play, the audience is sitting on the stage, surrounding the actors on three sides.
“This is my third time directing in this set up. So, I’m pretty familiar with this,” he said. “We’ve actually moved the side audience a little closer.”
Listed below is the cast list for the performances:
The production will kick off with the first performance on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Western Theatre. There will also be a performance on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
The final performances of “Private Lives” will be on Saturday, April 22, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Western’s box office or on Western’s website, www.westernwyoming.edu.
Taking a look back at the 2022 — 2023 season, the theatre department was busy putting on three other productions: “Alice in Wonderland,” “Chicago” and “Company.”
“Alice in Wonderland”
“Alice in Wonderland” is the first production put on by the theatre department of the school year. It was performed during the month of October.
“It was actually more the story, rather than the Disney version,” Cramer said. “What I enjoyed about “Alice in Wonderland” is that it really gave the students the opportunity to become different characters because they were playing five different roles.”
With the production of “Alice in Wonderland,” he said. “We put a thrust into the house.”
The actors were actually in the audience while performing.
Cramer added that during the production, only the front part of the stage was used because sets were already being built for “Chicago.”
“Chicago”
The performances of “Chicago” were delivered during the month of November.
It’s a musical that’s set in the “jazz age” and is based off of the 1926 play, written by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins. She wrote it about criminals that she actually reported on.
“Our set designer was from Idaho State. He came in during the previous spring and started construction,” Cramer said.
Cramer was the director for the production of “Chicago.”
“It’s interesting as a director because it’s such a dance-heavy show. We actually hired a woman from New York to do the choreography,” he said. “We’ve hired her on as an adjunct. She’s now a dance professor.”
He went on to say that for the production, the actors “stepped out” and there was a significant amount of breaking the fourth wall.
“I enjoyed creating that. I enjoyed the research that went along with it,” he said. “The characters were all based on real people.”
“Company”
“Company” was put on by the theatre department during the month of March.
It’s a musical that portrays themes of dating, marriage and divorce.
Cramer said that because some of the time preparing for “Private Lives” overlapped with “Company,” they wanted to try to make sure that the actors weren’t having to be in both productions.
“The only crossover that we had was our stage manager. We started rehearsals before they were finished,” he said. “There is time that we overlap.
“We don’t really like to do that with our students because it is such a long season. We’re here 12 hours a day.”
Season in review
Looking back at the theatre’s season, Cramer said that it is rewarding getting to see the students learn and grow as the year progresses.
“It is thrilling. It’s one of the things that I don’t really like about teaching at a two-year school. I wish I could see them progress for all four years,” he said. “There’s a huge jump between freshman year and senior year.
“I mean, there’s a huge jump just between freshman and sophomore year. I think that’s why teachers do it. Seeing the growth and watching how you’ve affected and steered them.... it’s really cool to see.”
He added, “You also get to see how they’ve taken it and made it their own.”