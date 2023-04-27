Sweetwater County Fire District 1

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Fire District #1 today announced it has received an improved insurance rating after an independent review of its fire protection capabilities by the Insurance Services Office.

The Insurance Services Office, Inc., or ISO, is the leading advisory and rating organization for the property and casualty insurance industry. Since 1971, the ISO has conducted periodic field visits to assess local fire protection efforts as part of its public protection insurance classification program.

