At approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Green River Fire Department was called to a reported camper on fire on top of Peru Hill in Jamestown. Upon arrival, Green River Fire Department co-chief Bill Robinson was able to determine that it was not only a fifth wheel travel trailer on fire but a dump truck, a single wide modular home and a motor home RV that was all on fire.

There were several propane tanks and other type of storage tanks that were on fire as well, making suppression and safety efforts difficult. Crews battled the blazes of all fires on scene and were able to completely extinguish all fires. Suppression efforts continued for several hours, until crews were able to start mop up and investigation efforts.

Investigation proved that the fire started from an electrical short in the furnace of the fifth wheel. The fifth wheel was being lived in but nobody was home at the time of the fire. Robinson stated, that even though crews were able to keep the fires contained in the area, all four items on fire were a complete loss.

There was one dog that did not survive the fire but all other livestock was able to get released and away from the blaze. Green River Fire Department would like to thank Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, SCFD, Sweetwater County combined communications, Sweetwater Memorial Hospital and the city of Green River for all efforts and support during this call.

As well, during this call, Green River Fire and Castle Rock Ambulance had a medical emergency on I-80 just adjacent to the structure fire. GRFD was able to break a couple of firefighters loose to assist Castle Rock Ambulance with the patient. Crews continued to work that patient until arrival at Memorial Hospital, where the patient survived thanks to efforts of these crews. Robinson gives credit to both calls being a success due to proper training and professional and qualified personnel.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus