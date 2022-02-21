...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...The western third of Sweetwater County including Green
River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, including Interstate 80, could become closed
especially east and south of Rock Springs. Travel could be
difficult. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight and
Tuesday could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Green River Fire Department was called to a reported camper on fire on top of Peru Hill in Jamestown. Upon arrival, Green River Fire Department co-chief Bill Robinson was able to determine that it was not only a fifth wheel travel trailer on fire but a dump truck, a single wide modular home and a motor home RV that was all on fire.
There were several propane tanks and other type of storage tanks that were on fire as well, making suppression and safety efforts difficult. Crews battled the blazes of all fires on scene and were able to completely extinguish all fires. Suppression efforts continued for several hours, until crews were able to start mop up and investigation efforts.
Investigation proved that the fire started from an electrical short in the furnace of the fifth wheel. The fifth wheel was being lived in but nobody was home at the time of the fire. Robinson stated, that even though crews were able to keep the fires contained in the area, all four items on fire were a complete loss.
There was one dog that did not survive the fire but all other livestock was able to get released and away from the blaze. Green River Fire Department would like to thank Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, SCFD, Sweetwater County combined communications, Sweetwater Memorial Hospital and the city of Green River for all efforts and support during this call.
As well, during this call, Green River Fire and Castle Rock Ambulance had a medical emergency on I-80 just adjacent to the structure fire. GRFD was able to break a couple of firefighters loose to assist Castle Rock Ambulance with the patient. Crews continued to work that patient until arrival at Memorial Hospital, where the patient survived thanks to efforts of these crews. Robinson gives credit to both calls being a success due to proper training and professional and qualified personnel.