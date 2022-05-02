GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council will kick the new month off with a few proclamations during this Tuesday’s council meeting.
Proclamations will include:
- Arbor Day Proclamation
- Building Safety Month Proclamation
- National Police Week Proclamation
- Older Americans Month
- National Economic Development Week
Green River businesswoman Ashley Mullaney has volunteered to serve on the Green River Historic Preservation Commission beginning on May 3.
May is National Historic Preservation Month.
The Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments are requesting permission to submit three state homeland security program grant applications to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security.
Grant requests for back-up power generation will be submitted in the amount of $34,000
(tanks and control building) and $100,000 (portable generator). Requested funding for security
cameras is under review to ensure project needs and funding availability are met. No matching
funds are required.
If the departments are awarded, the staff will be required to prepare generator sites and install equipment to run wiring for the camera system.
For the last several months the City has been in negotiations with the County to have the City provide fire services outside of the City Limits on behalf of the County. The City of Green River and Fire District No. 1 are working on the respective sides of the County to provide Fire and protective emergency services to the residents.
It is estimated that the County will pay the City between $200,000 and $300,000 for services
The Green River City Council meeting takes place on Tuesday, May 3 in council chambers, 50 E. 2nd North at 7 p.m.