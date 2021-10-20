ROCK SPRINGS — The Firefighters Association of Fire District No. 1 would like to announce that they will be sponsoring the annual Halloween trick-or-treating at the headquarters fire station located at 3010 College Drive.
Due to the increase of COVID-19 in the area, they will not be doing their annual haunted house. Instead, they will be conducting another drive thru event like last year’s.
Due to the overwhelming response they get every year, it was deemed that a drive thru was the safest way to conduct the annual Halloween event and keep everyone safe.
Social distancing and Public Health safety precautions will be in effect and utilized by all firefighters. Participants are being asked to please remain in their vehicles while trick-or-treating.
The event will take place on halloween from noon-10 p.m. at our headquarters station located at 3010 College Drive in Rock Springs. The association has provided a map to show the entrance and exit routes that we would like traffic to flow through.
Participants need to exit off of College Drive at the traffic light and come to the front of the fire station. Firefighters will be handing out our usual king-sized candy bars there.
Traffic will then drive around the fire station and utilize the front service road to exit back onto College Drive.
The firefighters of Fire District No. 1 want the kids and parents in the community to have a safe and fun Halloween. The public is encouraged to contact them at 307-362-9390 with any questions.