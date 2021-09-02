Square State Brewing in Downtown Rock Springs hosted the Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499's kickoff event to raise money for muscular dystrophy. Pictured from left to right are Larry Hickerson, Scott Paulson, Luke Geffre, Tammie Creager, Mike Forrest, Lee Reese, Amanda Hickerson and Sam Sanders.
ROCK SPRINGS – Saturday, Aug. 28, marked the third year Square State Brewing hosted the Fill the Boot kickoff, which is a fundraising effort by Rock Springs Firefighters Local 1499 to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
For over 20 years, local firefighters have been raising money to help those in need. The program typically starts in the first weekend of September and runs through Labor Day weekend.
“Our goal here is to grow this thing and make it bigger every year. We try to raise about $10,000 a year,” said Mike Forrest, a local firefighter in Rock Springs.
Each day this week, firefighters will be posted at the Wal-Mart location in Rock Springs, 201 Gateway Blvd.
Muscular dystrophy is group of genetic diseases that cause progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.
Larry Hickerson, co-owner of Square State Brewing and Rock Springs Councilman of Ward III, and his wife Amanda are proud to host an event that’s for a great cause in the community.
“It’s obvious that anytime there’s someone in need, everybody is willing to donate a little bit of their time and donate some money to a good cause,” said the council member.
“We feel this is one of the under-utilized fundraising events that could’ve had a little more sight put on it. When they came down a few years ago and asked if we would allow them to have a little kickoff party and hang out, we couldn’t say no.”
Square State Brewing is a frequent host to many fundraising events.
“For us, we’re all about community,” Mrs. Hickerson said. “It’s something we can do and give back. It’s a good time. We have fun and we enjoy it.”