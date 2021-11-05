First Congregational Church to host Holiday Harvest Bazaar on Nov. 6 Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of First Congregational church Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS -- The First Congregational Church will be hosting the Holiday Harvest Bazaar this Saturday, Nov. 6.The church is located at 1275 Adams Ave. and doors will open at 10:30 a.m. The event will end at 2 p.m.Holiday items will be available at the event, as well as a silent auction, bake sale and raffles. There will be a “holiday room” at the event with handmade gifts and festive decorations.The silent auction that will be held will have jewelry, rings, bracelets and earrings available to be bid on.According to the event’s press release, “A bake sale with homemade cookies, candy, breads and more will be available at the event.“Raffle tickets are already being sold for jewelry, spa items, one hour massages, cheesecakes and many beautiful gift baskets.”At the bazaar, lunch will be served between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a choice of chicken noodle or hamburger soup with a roll and dessert. It will be $8 for adults and $3 for children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Holiday Bazaar Harvest Gastronomy Food Sale Silent Auction Jewelry First Congregational Church Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now The Vote Is In: Community reacts to failed tax increase proposition Sweetwater County residents to vote on general-purpose tax during Nov. 2 election From Way Downtown: Sharing some kind words from a recent Rock Springs visitor Mustangs blow past Spartans in home opener Tigers roll over Trojans in quarter finals of state playoffs Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.