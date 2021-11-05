Image one
ROCK SPRINGS -- The First Congregational Church will be hosting the Holiday Harvest Bazaar this Saturday, Nov. 6.

The church is located at 1275 Adams Ave. and doors will open at 10:30 a.m. The event will end at 2 p.m.

Holiday items will be available at the event, as well as a silent auction, bake sale and raffles. There will be a “holiday room” at the event with handmade gifts and festive decorations.

The silent auction that will be held will have jewelry, rings, bracelets and earrings available to be bid on.

According to the event’s press release, “A bake sale with homemade cookies, candy, breads and more will be available at the event.

“Raffle tickets are already being sold for jewelry, spa items, one hour massages, cheesecakes and many beautiful gift baskets.”

At the bazaar, lunch will be served between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a choice of chicken noodle or hamburger soup with a roll and dessert. It will be $8 for adults and $3 for children.

