ROCK SPRINGS -- The first reading of the new “Permitting and Regulation of Mobile Vendors” ordinance was read at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Oct. 19.
The creation of the ordinance is being done to address the increase in mobile vendors across Rock Springs.
The agenda states that “the varying conditions under which they operate and the myriad of food products they dispense” is the reason for the adoption of the rules for permitting and regulating mobile food vendors.
In 2019, Rock Springs had seven mobile vendors under the transient merchants ordinance. In 2021, Rock Springs now has 21 mobile vendors under that ordinance.
The ordinance provides an explanation for the process of applying for a mobile vending permit, as well the fees required and the reasons why a permit can be denied.
The proposed ordinance states, “Applicants for a monthly mobile vending permit shall pay a mobile vending permit fee of $25. Applicants for an annual mobile vending permit shall pay an annual mobile vending permit fee of $100.”
Lewis DePoyster, owner of Native Sun, addressed the board with his concerns about some of the unclear phrasing in the ordinance.
“I thought the ordinance was really well written, but there are is something that I want to address,” DePoyster said. “With the verbiage when it comes to property owners, getting the signature of the actual property owner is tough. Most of the time it’s the general manager who we get that signature from.”
DePoyster also said that getting actual an actual written signature indicating that he can park his business on the desired property can be challenging.
“A lot of times we’ll send a text over to the manager asking if we can park there and we get a text back with the response.”
When it comes to the way vendors get approval, Mayor Tim Kaumo said that he thought that was an acceptable way to receive it.
Council member Rob Zotti recommend that the verbiage be changed to “authorized representative” to make it clearer as to who vendors should be getting approval from in order to park their businesses.
Reasons why a permit could be suspended or revoked and guidelines on operation and sales and locations on private and public property are also included in the proposed ordinance.
There will be a fee attached to any violation of the ordinance committed. The proposed ordinance also states, “Whoever violates any provision of this chapter shall be punishable by a fine of not more than $750. A separate offense shall be deemed committed on each day that a violation occurs or continues.”
Robert Cornman, owner of Cornman’s Kettle Corn, also addressed the council with his concerns during the meeting.
“If we get this ordinance, who is going to regulate us? There are a lot of vendors that just pop up and they’re basically squatters,” Cornman said. “They don’t have any permits or permission to be there.”
Kaumo said that with there being so many vendors, they will basically be self-regulating.
“Unless there’s a complaint from someone, we’re not going to be out there looking for problems. The vendors will need to take responsibility for making sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Kaumo said. “It’s a small town so everyone knows who’s doing what. Someone’s going to complain if they see someone pull up without a license or anything like that.”
Cornman also said, “But I do think the ordinance is a good idea. We spend a lot of time, money and effort into our businesses, and we need something to protect us.”
The second reading of the ordinance will be at the next city council meeting.