ROCK SPRINGS – The first reading of a new board policy “Student Discipline” was during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8. 

According to the meeting’s agenda, “Administration continues to update the college’s policies and procedures. Western’s policy consultant recommended a complete overhaul of the policies governing the student grievance and appeal process.”

