ROCK SPRINGS – The first reading of a new board policy “Student Discipline” was during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
According to the meeting’s agenda, “Administration continues to update the college’s policies and procedures. Western’s policy consultant recommended a complete overhaul of the policies governing the student grievance and appeal process.”
“The policy consultant is recommending that board policy 5430C, Student Appeal Process, be retitled and revised to capture the student discipline process. The existing procedure would be replaced with two separate procedures, one for academic misconduct and one for non-academic misconduct.”
The agenda states that the title of the current policy will be changed to “Students Discipline.” Additionally, the policy language will be revised in order to include information concerning the disciplinary measures that are set in place for students that are found to be in violation of the college’s code of conduct.
Furthermore, the procedure that is currently in place will be changed in order be two separate procedures. The agenda states that one of them will be for academic disciplinary measures (academic dishonesty). The other one will be for disciplinary measures that pertain to non-academic violations.
The current and proposed policies can be accessed as part of the meeting agenda’s supplementary material on Western’s website, www.westernwyoming.edu.