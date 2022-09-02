Image one
Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS – The first reading of a new board policy “Student Discipline” will be presented during the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:45 p.m.

According to the meeting’s agenda, “Administration continues to update the college’s policies and procedures. Western’s policy consultant recommended a complete overhaul of the policies governing the student grievance and appeal process.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus