GREEN RIVER -- Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from an air vent at Green Island Gym, 410 Uinta Drive in Green River at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Three trucks reported to the scene.

Captain Clint Kendall said that upon entry, smoke was visible. The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building. Firefighters began their search for the source of the smoke. Nothing was found on the interior of the building. They then directed their sources to a roof inspection. Chief Larry Erdmann reported that the source was coming from the HVAC systems. Since each unit in the strip mall has their own heating and cooling systems, no other businesses were affected.

The City of Green River would like to thank the business managers for their assistance along with Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance.

With our days' warming and cooling systems being turned on, Green River Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check filters and units for overall maintenance and proper operation.

