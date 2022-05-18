...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
GREEN RIVER -- Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from an air vent at Green Island Gym, 410 Uinta Drive in Green River at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.
Three trucks reported to the scene.
Captain Clint Kendall said that upon entry, smoke was visible. The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building. Firefighters began their search for the source of the smoke. Nothing was found on the interior of the building. They then directed their sources to a roof inspection. Chief Larry Erdmann reported that the source was coming from the HVAC systems. Since each unit in the strip mall has their own heating and cooling systems, no other businesses were affected.
The City of Green River would like to thank the business managers for their assistance along with Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department and Castle Rock Ambulance.
With our days' warming and cooling systems being turned on, Green River Fire Department would like to remind all residents to check filters and units for overall maintenance and proper operation.