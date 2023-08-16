Mike F

Rock Springs Mayor Gordon "Max" Mickelson proclaimed September 2023 as Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15. From left to right are Rob Miller, Max Mickelson, Mike Forest, Conner Allred and Kyle McLendon. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson proclaimed September 2023 as Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Mike Forest, a Rock Springs firefighter, spoke to the council about the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus