ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Mayor Gordon “Max” Mickelson proclaimed September 2023 as Muscular Dystrophy Awareness Month during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Mike Forest, a Rock Springs firefighter, spoke to the council about the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser.
According to Forest, firefighters across the United States have collected funds in communities, one dollar at a time, as part of the Fill the Boot program to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for effective treatments and therapies.
He explained that this fundraiser helps the MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives. Almost 70 years later, the fundraiser continues as a tradition, raising millions each year to help MDA families live longer and stronger.
“Because of the support of the firefighters, MDA has been able to fund research directly linked to FDA approved therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases,” said Forest. “These therapies are life changing for MDA families, giving them greater access to life’s possibilities as they live longer and stronger. Funding has also helped MDA advance care through the National Care Center Network and provides much needed community education, advocacy, recreation, support and connection.”
Forest has been in charge of the local Fill the Boot fundraiser for 10 years.
“It’s been my honor to help it grow,” Forest expressed, noting that the fundraiser would not have been possible without the support of firefighters across the nation.
The Fill the Boot kickoff event will take place at Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., in downtown Rock Springs, on Friday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Local emergency responders will be at Walmart collecting donations, Sept. 2-4.
