SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 27th Annual Flaming Gorge Classic tipped off Thursday, Dec. 16, with a mixture of teams from all over Wyoming, as well as some teams from Idaho and Utah, taking part in the yearly basketball tournament.
Farson-Eden High School Pronghorns took on Evanston High School in the first game of the day at Lincoln Middle School in Green River. The Pronghorns looked to have the advantage over the Devils, despite trading many leads throughout the game. When the fourth quarter came, a game that looked to go down the wire quickly became one sided, as the Devils pulled away and won by 10 points. The final score was 39-29.
The next game belonged to the Lady Pronghorns and the Lady Devils. From the opening tip, the Lady Pronghorns were outmuscled and outmatched. They lost to Evanston, a Class 4A team, 54-21.
Mountain View High School Lady Buffalos of 3A beat Cheyenne South High School of 4A by 13 points, 50-37. The Lady Buffalos are now 4-0 on the season.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves lost their bout against Fruita Monument High School. The final score was 53-39.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers struggled in their first game against Thunder Basin High School. They were down 17-12 at one point but couldn’t mount a comeback. The game ended 60-32 in favor of Thunder Basin.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers had a thrilling and intense game against Manila High School (UT) that went into overtime. The Tigers even were up as much as five points in the final minutes of the third quarter. After a fourth quarter of trading baskets, the Tigers couldn’t outlast their foes from Utah and dropped an intense game, 45-41.
The Green River High School Wolves were the only Sweetwater County team to win on opening day of the Flaming Gorge Classic as they beat Fruita Monument High School (CO), 63-62, in a very exciting game overtime thriller.