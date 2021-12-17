Rock Springs High School senior Brock Bider (No. 11) tries his luck in the Flaming Gorge Classic 3 Point Shootout after his late game heroics sealed the Tigers first win of the season, 58-55, against Fruita Monument High School(CO).
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School freshman Keelie Thoren (No. 25) attempts a shot during her game at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School head coach Tiffany Mines gives some instructions to two of her Lady Pronghorns.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School senior Trevor Jones (No. 20) goes in for a wide open layup.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School senior Ethan Willey brings the ball up the court during the Tigers win against Fruita Monument High School, 58-55.
Rocker Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School senior Brenli Jenkins (No. 23) goes in for a layup in their game against Grace High School (ID).
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 27th Annual Flaming Gorge Classic continued Friday, Dec. 17, with a mixture of teams from all over Wyoming, as well as some teams from Idaho and Utah, taking part in the yearly basketball tournament.
The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns went up against the Riverton High School Lady Wolverines to start up the day for the Sweetwater County teams. The Lady Pronghorns were looking to bounce back after their tough loss the day before but couldn’t improve on their performance. The Lady Pronghorns fell, 41-21.
For the boys, the Pronghorns also couldn’t improve on their performance from the day before as they took on Natrona County High School. The final score was 39-28.
Mountain View High School Buffalos lost to Natrona County during their 8:00 a.m. game. The final score was 42-32.
The Lady Buffalos lost as well, suffering their first loss of the new season to Kelly Walsh High School, 39-31. The Lady Buffalos are now 4-1 on the season.
The 3A Lyman Lady Eagles kept their undefeated season alive with a huge victory over 4A opponents Cheyenne South High School, 70-35. The Lady Eagles are now 5-0 on the new season.
Green River High School Lady Wolves secured a big win against Bear Lake High School (ID), 60-40. The Lady Wolves are now 3-2 on the season.
The Wolves continued their hot start to the Flaming Gorge Classic, as they pummeled 3A Torrington High School, 63-38.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers fought their way back against their opponents from Idaho, Grace High School, but couldn’t sink a game-tying three pointer to send it to overtime. The final score was 50-45.
The Tigers, on the other hand, earned their first win of the season, 58-55, after Brock Bider’s late game heroics came in the form of a corner three pointer with 6 seconds remaining. The Tigers were up as much as 10 points until the Wildcats of Fruita Monument High School launched a comeback. It was all for nothing, as the Tigers road off into the sunset with the victory. Bider finished with a game-high 25 points.