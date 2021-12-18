SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 27th Annual Flaming Gorge Classic concluded Saturday, Dec. 18, with a mixture of teams from all over Wyoming, as well as some teams from Idaho and Utah, taking one last opportunity to show their skills in the yearly basketball tournament.
The Mountain View High School Buffalos had the first game against Torrington High School and what a game it was. The Buffalos found themselves down almost double digits with minutes to spare in the third quarter. When the fourth quarter began, the Buffalos launched an epic fourth quarter comeback that saw them win the game, 56-47.
The Lady Buffalos, on the other hand, didn’t have similar luck. They faced a tough opponent in Thunder Basin High School and couldn’t overcome the Lady Bolts. The final score was 41-37.
The Lyman High School Lady Eagles had a showdown with Natrona County High School in a game where both teams came into it undefeated. Natrona took an early big lead, but the Lady Eagles fought their way back to bring it within one point at halftime. The Lady Eagles took the lead early in the third, but Natrona halted any attempts of a serious comeback. Natrona was triumphant, in this game of the tournament nominee, 47-40.
On the men side, Lyman had a high scoring affair with Cheyenne South High School. The Eagles won this battle, 74-66.
The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns struggles continued in the Flaming Gorge Classic as they lost to Bear Lake High School (ID). The final score was 61-34.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves were victorious, as they were on day 2, over Torrington High School. They won, 59-52.
The Rock Springs High School Tigers couldn’t ride the momentum of their dramatic victory the night before, as they went up against a formidable foe in Thunder Basin High School. The Tigers dropped this one, 76-40.
The Lady Tigers, on the other hand, dominated Rawlins High School in their late afternoon game and didn’t let their foot off the gas for one second. The final score was 60-24.
The Green River High School Wolves beat up on Rawlins High School in the last game of the Flaming Gorge Classic. The game was tied at the end of the half, but the Wolves turned it up in the second half. They won comfortably, 50-37.