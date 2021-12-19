SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 27th Annual Flaming Gorge Classic concluded this weekend, Dec. 16 – 18, and it saw all high schools in the Sweetwater County area compete in a tournament that brought out schools from all over Wyoming, along with our boarder states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado.

The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers went 1-2 during the three-day basketball tournament. They lost to Thunder Basin High School and Grace High School (ID) on the first two days but secured a statement win against Rawlins High School on the final day of the Flaming Gorge Classic, 60-24.

As for the boys, they also went 1-2 during the Flaming Gorge Classic. They lost in overtime to Manila High School on day one but secured a big victory over Fruita Monument High School, on day two, after Brock Bider sunk a go ahead three pointer with six seconds left in the game.

The Green River High School Lady Wolves were 2-1 during the Flaming Gorge Classic. They lost on the first day but bounced back and didn’t lose a game for the rest of the tournament. Their signature win of the tournament came on the second day when they beat Bear Lake High School (ID) by 20 points, 60-40.

The Wolves were one of a few teams to finish the Flaming Gorge Classic with a perfect tournament record, 3-0, as they beat Fruita Monument High School (CO), Torrington High School, and Rawlins High School. Green River’s signature win came in the form of the decimation of Torrington High School, 63-38.

The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns couldn’t capture a win during the Flaming Gorge Classic, as they faced Evanston High School, Riverton High School and Bear Lake High School (ID).

On the boys’ side, the Pronghorns played two varsity opponents during the Flaming Gorge Classic and couldn’t get a win against either foe. They played Evanston High School and Natrona County High School.

Sweetwater County teams will go on break for the Christmas holiday and return to action in 2022.

