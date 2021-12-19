Green River High School junior Kason Ivie (No. 11) makes a hesitation move before he drives into the lane. The Green River High School Wolves were the only Sweetwater County team to go undefeated in the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Green River High School junior Kason Ivie (No. 11) makes a hesitation move before he drives into the lane. The Green River High School Wolves were the only Sweetwater County team to go undefeated in the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Green River High School junior Caleb Lake (No. 5) attacks a Rawlins defender on the wing.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Green River High School senior Daryn Macy (No. 3) attacks her defender during the Lady Wolves game against Torrington.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
The tip-off of the Green River High School versus Torrington High School.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Green River High School senior Gabby Heiser (No. 22) brings the ball up the court during the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School senior Trevor Jones (No. 20) goes in for a wide open layup.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School sophomore Cash Jones (No. 25) gets ready to make pass to a cutting teammate.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School senior Tyra Thoren (No. 22) drives to her left during the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School senior Brock Bider (No. 11) looks to make a pass during the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School senior Ethan Willey (No. 13) slips though the lane for a wide open layup.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School sophomores Joey Stauffer (No. 0) and Jevon Newman (No. 12) line up around the perimeter during free throws against Thunder Basin High School.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School sophomore Kassidi Webb (No. 20) goes in for a layup against a Rawlins defender.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Rock Springs High School senior Brenli Jenkins (No. 23) goes past the Grace High School (ID) defense.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Green River High School senior Jax Peterson (No. 23) sizes up his defender before driving to the basket.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School senior Aden Scheer (No. 3) takes one of her two free throws during the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Rocket Miner Photo by Shaquille Davis
Farson-Eden High School head coach Tiffany Mines has a word with two of her Lady Pronghorns during a pair of free throws.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 27th Annual Flaming Gorge Classic concluded this weekend, Dec. 16 – 18, and it saw all high schools in the Sweetwater County area compete in a tournament that brought out schools from all over Wyoming, along with our boarder states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado.
The Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers went 1-2 during the three-day basketball tournament. They lost to Thunder Basin High School and Grace High School (ID) on the first two days but secured a statement win against Rawlins High School on the final day of the Flaming Gorge Classic, 60-24.
As for the boys, they also went 1-2 during the Flaming Gorge Classic. They lost in overtime to Manila High School on day one but secured a big victory over Fruita Monument High School, on day two, after Brock Bider sunk a go ahead three pointer with six seconds left in the game.
The Green River High School Lady Wolves were 2-1 during the Flaming Gorge Classic. They lost on the first day but bounced back and didn’t lose a game for the rest of the tournament. Their signature win of the tournament came on the second day when they beat Bear Lake High School (ID) by 20 points, 60-40.
The Wolves were one of a few teams to finish the Flaming Gorge Classic with a perfect tournament record, 3-0, as they beat Fruita Monument High School (CO), Torrington High School, and Rawlins High School. Green River’s signature win came in the form of the decimation of Torrington High School, 63-38.
The Farson-Eden High School Lady Pronghorns couldn’t capture a win during the Flaming Gorge Classic, as they faced Evanston High School, Riverton High School and Bear Lake High School (ID).
On the boys’ side, the Pronghorns played two varsity opponents during the Flaming Gorge Classic and couldn’t get a win against either foe. They played Evanston High School and Natrona County High School.
Sweetwater County teams will go on break for the Christmas holiday and return to action in 2022.