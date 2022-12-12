SWEETWATER COUNTY – Basketball season is here and the annual Flaming Gorge Classic the perfect tournament to get it started.
This year’s tournament is the largest one ever, according to Sweetwater County School District No. 2 athletic director Tony Beardsley.
Over 30 teams will be competing in gyms across Sweetwater County from Thursday, Dec. 15, to Saturday, Dec. 17. The teams include Green River High School, Rock Springs High School, Farson-Eden High School, Rawlins High School, Pinedale High School, Thunder Basin High School, Jackson High School, Evanston High School and more from around the state and region.
Games will be played at GRHS, RSHS, Lincoln Middle School (LMS), Truman Elementary (TE), Monroe Elementary (ME) and Eastside Middle School (EMS).
On Friday, Dec. 16, beginning at 8 p.m., there will be a 3-point shooting and dunk contest in the main gym at GRHS.
Here is a look at the varsity schedule for each day of the tournament.
Thursday, Dec. 15:
-Green River girls vs. Pinedale at GRHS Main Gym at 11:20 a.m.
-Evanston boys vs. Farson-Eden at GRHS Main Gym at 1 p.m.
-Rawlins girls vs. Evanston at RSHS at 1 p.m.
-Natrona boys vs. Lyman at GRHS Main Gym at 2:40 p.m.
-Cheyenne South girls vs. Kelly Walsh at LMS at 2:40 p.m.
-Lyman girls vs. Star Valley at RSHS at 2:40 p.m.
-Rawlins boys vs. Westside, Idaho, at RSHS at 4:20 p.m.
-Mountain View boys vs. Cheyenne South at LMS at 4:20 p.m.
-Riverton boys vs. Bear Lake, Idaho, at GRHS Main Gym at 4:20 p.m.
-Rock Springs girls vs. Thunder Basin at RSHS at 6 p.m.
-Mountain View girls vs. Green River at GRHS Main Gym at 6 p.m.
-Bear Lake, Idaho, girls vs. Riverton at LMS at 6 p.m.
-Thunder Basin boys vs. Kelly Walsh at LMS at 7:40 p.m.
-Rock Springs boys vs. Manila, Utah, at RSHS at 7:40 p.m.
-Green River boys vs. Pinedale at GRHS Main Gym at 7:40 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16:
-Pinedale girls vs. Kelly Walsh at GRHS Main Gym at 9:40 a.m.
-Grace, Idaho, boys vs. Farson-Eden at LMS at 9:40 a.m.
-Rawlins girls vs. Cheyenne South at RSHS at 9:40 a.m.
-Riverton girls vs. Mountain View at LMS at 11:20 a.m.
-Manila, Utah, boys vs. Rawlins at RSHS at 11:20 a.m.
-Thunder Basin girls vs. Star Valley at GRHS Main Gym at 11:20 a.m.
-Thunder Basin boys vs. Evanston at GRHS Main Gym at 1 p.m.
-Jackson girls vs. Lyman at RSHS at 1 p.m.
-Cheyenne South boys vs. Pinedale at LMS at 1 p.m.
-Jackson boys vs. Mountain View at RSHS at 2:40 p.m.
-Star Valley boys vs. Natrona at LMS at 2:40 p.m.
-Kelly Walsh boys vs. Lyman at GRHS Main Gym at 2:40 p.m.
-Westside, Idaho, boys vs. Rock Springs at RSHS at 4:20 p.m.
-Bear Lake, Idaho, girls vs. Green River at GRHS Main Gym at 4:20 p.m.
-Riverton boys vs. Grace, Idaho, at LMS at 4:20 p.m.
-Bear Lake, Idaho, boys vs. Green River at GRHS Main Gym at 6 p.m.
-Thunder Basin girls vs. Evanston at LMS at 6 p.m.
-Mountain View girls vs. Rock Springs at RSHS at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17:
-Mountain View girls vs. Jackson at GRHS Main Gym at 9:40 a.m.
-Farson-Eden boys vs. Bear Lake, Idaho, at RSHS at 9:40 a.m.
-Lyman girls vs. Riverton at LMS at 9:40 a.m.
-Rock Springs boys vs. Thunder Basin at RSHS at 11:20 a.m.
-Pinedale girls vs. Cheyenne South at LMS at 11:20 a.m.
-Kelly Walsh girls vs. Thunder Basin at GRHS Main Gym at 11:20 a.m.
-Lyman boys vs. Cheyenne South at RSHS at 1 p.m.
-Natrona boys vs. Jackson at LMS at 1 p.m.
-Kelly Walsh boys vs. Westside, Idaho, at GRHS Main Gym at 1 p.m.
-Mountain View boys vs. Riverton at RSHS at 2:40 p.m.
-Star Valley girls vs. Rawlins at LMS at 2:40 p.m.
-Evanston boys vs. Grace, Idaho, at GRHS Main Gym at 2:40 p.m.
-Pinedale boys vs. Manila, Utah, at LMS at 4:20 p.m.
-Green River boys vs. Rawlins at GRHS Main Gym at 4:20 p.m.
-Rock Springs girls vs. Bear Lake, Idaho, at RSHS at 4:20 p.m.
-Green River girls vs. Lyman at GRHS Main Gym at 6 p.m.
-Evanston girls vs. Pinedale at LMS at 6 p.m.