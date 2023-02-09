WGFD
Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER -- Midway through ice fishing season at Flaming Gorge Reservoir ice continues to build and the fish are still biting. This is a great time to hit the Gorge as there are sections of the reservoir that have not seen ice in years.

“We encourage anglers to take advantage of the new ice and target small lake trout and burbot; please harvest these fish when you catch them. Angler harvest of these two species will help reduce their impacts on the kokanee, trout and smallmouth bass populations.” said Robb Keith, Green River Fisheries Supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

