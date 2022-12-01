Trout

Fisheries managers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department continue to be concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Despite increased creel limits on lake trout under 28 inches, there continues to be an abundance of these small fish in the reservoir. 

 Photo courtesy of Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER - Fisheries managers from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department continue to be concerned about the number of lake trout pups in Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Despite increased creel limits on lake trout under 28 inches, there continues to be an abundance of these small fish in the reservoir.

In order to get a more accurate population estimate, fisheries managers from Game and Fish and Utah Department of Wildlife Resources began efforts to tag 1,000 lake trout this fall; 200 of these tags are eligible for a monetary award of $50. Anglers that catch a tagged fish should call the number on the tag to verify whether or not it is a prize winning tag, all anglers who report a tagged fish will receive a letter explaining when and where the fish was caught and tagged, and if the tag was a prize tag. If eligible, the angler will also receive a check for $50 shortly after receiving their letter. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus