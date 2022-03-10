Rock Springs resident and chicken owner Mackenzie Bertagnolli is currently fighting to be able to keep her beloved pets, even with a city ordinance standing in her way.
Following a call made to animal control on March 1, Bertagnolli was told that due to Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, she is not allowed to own chickens after a visit was made to her home.
Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, Subsection A states the following:
"It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain within the city any horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats, other domesticated livestock, chickens, ducks, geese or other domesticated fowl except where the property upon which the animal is to be kept or maintained is properly zoned for such use, the use is one for which a person has received a permit which has been issued by the City pursuant to the provisions in Subsection (b) or such activity is otherwise lawfully permitted. The Defendant in any action shall bear the burden of proving the exception.”
Bertagnolli said that she was unaware of the ordinance prohibiting the ownership of chickens within city limits.
“I called one of my ward representatives, Brent Bettolo, and talked to him about the situation. He told me that he would speak to the council about it and get back to me," Bertagnolli said.
Bertagnolli decided to address Mayor Tim Kaumo and city council members during the meeting on March 1 to start petitioning for the ordinance to be changed.
When it comes to the reasons why she believes that owning chickens is beneficial, Bertagnolli cited the health benefits and cost benefits that comes with chicken ownership.
“We’re going through a pandemic so being able to have your own eggs is so beneficial, especially with the high food and gas prices,” Bertagnolli said. “Not only that but the benefits of having a backyard fresh egg are so much better than the store bought eggs.
“There are way more omega three fats and less hormones in them.”
Bertagnolli said many other towns and cities in Wyoming such as Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette allow residents to own chickens within the city limits.
“It’s crazy that we’re in Wyoming and I’m having to fight over this. You’re even allowed to own them in Green River.”
Rock Springs residents David Rossy Jr. and Thoma Holm are also in favor of changing the ordinance to allow people to own chickens within the city limits.
Rossy Jr. questioned whether or not allowing chickens could possibly bring new revenue for the animal control department.
“Requiring a yearly permit for those wishing to own chickens could be a good thing,” Rossy Jr. said. “You could set it up to where you have someone come in and inspect the chickens and coops. It could create a stricter form of regulation.”
Holm said that it should at least be an option for people to be allowed to own chickens if they want to do so.
“We’re not necessarily fighting for everyone to own chicken. We’re fighting for them to at least have the choice,” Holm said.
Rock Springs City Councilor Keaton West said that the ordinance prohibiting chicken ownership passed in 2013 and that the majority of the constituents that he has spoken with want it to remain in place.
“It’s been debated in the past and I know some people are claiming that times are different but there was an overwhelming majority that were against it back in 2013,” West said. “I’ve received a lot of phone calls about it and the majority of the feedback that I’ve gotten are opposed to it.”
West said that there are several factors as to why people are opposed to allowing the ownership of chickens within the city limits.
“It’s thing such as them being a nuisance and having to live next to them. People are also concerned about the mess and the potential of the chickens carrying disease.”
West also said that he spoke with a constituent who lived by someone who illegally owned chickens and the feed ended up causing a big problem.
“The other birds, like pigeons and doves, come to the yards to eat the chicken feed that’s thrown out for the chickens. They end up spreading the feed all around and attracting a bunch of other animals,” West said.
“Although there are some benefits to having chicken like providing food, I just think that most people feel like they’re farm animals and they belong out in the county. If you want them then you should live out in the county and not in the city limits.”
Rock Springs City Council Member Brent Bettolo said that after speaking with Bertagnolli, brought it up with the city council members.
“I don’t know that the ordinance won’t be brought back up. I think we’re going to have to hold some public meetings about it,” Bettolo said. “The ordinance would have to be brought back up under ‘new business.’”
Bettolo said that he feels that there would be some complications if the ordinance were to be changed to permit chickens in city limits.
“Our animal control resources are stretched. To add another animal that they would have to patrol and take care of for those who do not take care of their chickens, that’s just another burden,” Bettolo said. “At this point in time, we don’t have extra resources to patrol it and address those needs.”
In hopes to help change the ordinance, Bertagnolli started a petition and as of March 9, it has over 500 signatures.
Bertagnolli said that she has had several people tell her that they will be attending the Rock Springs City Council meeting on March 15 to show their support for the change of the ordinance.