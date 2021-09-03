...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
The President of the United States has declared an emergency due to the destructive power of Hurricane Ida. The Southern and Western Service Center of FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Administration) has issued Regional Declaration No. 2021-008under 49 CFR § 390.23.
By execution of this Emergency Declaration, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency related to Hurricane Ida in the affected states are granted emergency relief from 49 CFR § 395.3, maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles, and 49 CFR § 395.5, maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth herein.
To ensure continued safety on the nation's roadways, the emergency declaration stipulates that once a driver has completed their delivery, the driver must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty if transporting property and 8 hours if transporting passengers. Upon termination of direct assistance to emergency relief efforts related to Hurricane Ida in the Affected States, the motor carrier and driver are subject to all requirements of the FMCSRs, except that a driver may return empty to the motor carrier's terminal or the driver's normal work reporting location without complying with 49 CFR §§ 395.3 and 395.5.
In accordance with 49 CFR § 390.23, this Emergency Declaration is effective immediately. It shall remain in effect until the end of the emergency (as defined in 49 CFR § 390.5) or until 11:59 P.M. (ET), September 28, 2021, whichever is earlier. FMCSA intends to review the status of this Emergency Declaration continually and may take action to modify or terminate the Emergency Declaration sooner if conditions warrant.
"WYDOT understands the critical importance freight movement has on not just our state but our nation, especially after natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida," said WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. "We hope this emergency order helps bring important supplies to those affected, but we also encourage freight haulers to not drive drowsy or distracted."
The State of Wyoming fully supports this declaration. It stands ready to help those in need of emergency relief while transporting goods to those affected by Hurricane Ida.