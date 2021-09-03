Ida

The President of the United States has declared an emergency due to the destructive power of Hurricane Ida. The Southern and Western Service Center of FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Administration) has issued Regional Declaration No. 2021-008under 49 CFR § 390.23. 

 By execution of this Emergency Declaration, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency related to Hurricane Ida in the affected states are granted emergency relief from 49 CFR § 395.3, maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles, and 49 CFR § 395.5, maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth herein. 

 To ensure continued safety on the nation's roadways, the emergency declaration stipulates that once a driver has completed their delivery, the driver must receive a minimum of 10 hours off duty if transporting property and 8 hours if transporting passengers. Upon termination of direct assistance to emergency relief efforts related to Hurricane Ida in the Affected States, the motor carrier and driver are subject to all requirements of the FMCSRs, except that a driver may return empty to the motor carrier's terminal or the driver's normal work reporting location without complying with 49 CFR §§ 395.3 and 395.5.

 In accordance with 49 CFR § 390.23, this Emergency Declaration is effective immediately. It shall remain in effect until the end of the emergency (as defined in 49 CFR § 390.5) or until 11:59 P.M. (ET), September 28, 2021, whichever is earlier. FMCSA intends to review the status of this Emergency Declaration continually and may take action to modify or terminate the Emergency Declaration sooner if conditions warrant. 

 "WYDOT understands the critical importance freight movement has on not just our state but our nation, especially after natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida," said WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. "We hope this emergency order helps bring important supplies to those affected, but we also encourage freight haulers to not drive drowsy or distracted."

 The State of Wyoming fully supports this declaration.  It stands ready to help those in need of emergency relief while transporting goods to those affected by Hurricane Ida. 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus