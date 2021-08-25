Food Bank of Sweetwater County purchases vans to help distribute groceries to those in need Via Food Bank of Sweetwater County's Facebook page Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Warehouse Employee Gavin Renz pictured with both of the new Food Bank of Sweetwater County vans. Photo from Food Bank of Sweetwater County's Facebook page Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SWEETWATER COUNTY –Food Bank of Sweetwater County was able to purchase a couple of 2021 Ford 350 Transit Cargo Vans from First Choice Ford for our Grocery Rescue Program. Funds were from a CARES grant administered by Casper Housing Authority. The food bank’s Grocery Rescue Program is in partnership with local grocery and convenience stores, Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank of Wyoming and Feeding America. United Way of Southwest Wyoming helps make this program possible. CJ's Signs contributed to the signage on the vans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Jewkes sentenced to 15-20 years in fatal wreck Campbell library board tells people to follow procedure Huntress’ award winner faces variety of game charges Missing hiker's body located near Gannett Peak in the Wind River Range Tigers have a not-so-secret mission: Marching band aims to excite and surprise fans on and off the field Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.