New vans
Buy Now

Warehouse Employee Gavin Renz pictured with both of the new Food Bank of Sweetwater County vans.

 Photo from Food Bank of Sweetwater County's Facebook page

SWEETWATER COUNTY –Food Bank of Sweetwater County was able to purchase a couple of 2021 Ford 350 Transit Cargo Vans from First Choice Ford for our Grocery Rescue Program. 

Funds were from a CARES grant administered by Casper Housing Authority. 

The food bank’s Grocery Rescue Program is in partnership with local grocery and convenience stores, Food Bank of the Rockies, Food Bank of Wyoming and Feeding America. 

United Way of Southwest Wyoming helps make this program possible. 

CJ's Signs contributed to the signage on the vans.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus