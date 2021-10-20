Director Stephen Cramer works with student-actors on the upcoming musical, “Footloose” premiering November 4. (Left to right) Kaley Sikora as Ariel Moore, Elijah Kropf as Ren McCormack and Stephen Cramer, Director and Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre
ROCK SPRINGS - Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department will present the musical “Footloose” on November 4, 5, 6, and 12, at 7:30PM, with a public matinee on Saturday, November 13 at 2:00PM. The performances will be presented in-person on the Western Theatre stage. Face coverings are required when on campus.“Footloose” is a 1999 musical based on the 1984 film of the same name that starred Kevin Bacon. It is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago who moves to the small town of Bomont, Texas, where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing instituted through the efforts of a local minister. In addition to original songs, it features beloved numbers from the film, including “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams, “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonny Tyler, “Almost Paradise” by Mike Reno of Loverboy and Ann Wilson of Heart, as well as “Footloose” and “I’m Free” by Kenny Loggins.
Elijah Kropf, a first-year musical theatre major from Green River, Wyoming, plays the role of Ren.
“Ren is unique due to his willingness to think outside the box. As a very social person, Ren is able to cause a tense yet inviting change among his peer’s behavior – something no one else would have ever considered.”
Kaley Sikora is a first-year musical theatre major from Franktown, Colorado. She plays Ariel Moore, the smart, sweet, rebellious minister’s daughter.
“The biggest challenge of being Ariel is trying to properly play her personality. I haven't played a character with her spite and her ambition. Ariel has a lot of hidden emotions that she doesn't want the rest of the world to see, and it's challenging to portray that.”