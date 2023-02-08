A current fundraiser was held at Red White Buffalo in Green River for Green River High School senior Elena Barrera. She is in need of a diabetic alert dog. From left to right are Max, a therapy dog, Mya Tollefson and Elena Barrera. Max belongs to Tollefson who is also a diabetic.
Green River residents Elena Barrera and Mya Tollefson have tattoos, rather than medical alert bracelets, to inform others they have Type 1 diabetes when they are unable to communicate during an emergency situation.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
GREEN RIVER – Nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Type 1 diabetes, the most severe kind, affect 5%. It’s common for most individuals who have had Type 1 diabetes for decades to miss the signs that their blood sugar is quickly dropping. This condition is known as hypoglycemia unawareness.
Individuals with Type 1 diabetes can benefit from a Diabetes Alert Dog. The dog will notify the individual when their blood sugar drops.
Recently, Sweetwater County residents and businesses have united to help with the cost of a diabetes alert dog for Green River High School senior Elena Barrera.
Barrera was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was 12 years old.
“It was challenging,” said Barrera. “I had to learn to take care of myself differently, but it’s matured me.”
According to Barrera, the dog is currently in training, for the next 18 months, at Duty Dogs in Cody. Duty Dogs is a family-owned organization that trains dogs to assist in life-threatening conditions.
“I get to see the progress,” said Barrera. “They’re sending me pictures every week.”
Not only does Barrera experience “lows” while she sleeps, but she can’t hear alarms since she is profoundly deaf.
Barrera’s mother, Erin Hell, still stays on her toes to help make sure Barrera doesn’t seize or worse after bedtime.
Barrera has been deaf since birth as a result of a Connexin 26 mutation, which is the most common cause of congenital sensorineural hearing losses in babies.
“Connexin 26 is a protein that helps cells to communicate with each other,” said Hell. “If there’s not enough of it, the potassium levels in the inner ear become too high and damages hearing.”
Luckily, Barrera’s family were able to take action early and get her a hearing aid for about a year until she was ready for a cochlear implant. To this day, she still wears the implant and is able to hear and communicate well with others.
Hell expresses gratitude to the Children’s Development Center for helping Barrera get adjusted to the implant as a child.
Barrera said that the service dog will be trained to wake her when her blood sugar is low and will also push a button for help if she has a seizure.
“I take my implant out at night when I go to bed so the dog will be my ‘ears,’ and let me know when my blood sugar drops,” she shared. “Having this dog will allow me to live on my own, go to college and become more independent.
“It will definitely bring me and my family peace of mind.”
Barrera would like to educate others in diabetes and make it into a profession.
A professionally-trained therapy dog is not inexpensive. The goal is to raise $30,000 through local fundraisers.
During a recent fundraiser at Red White Buffalo in Green River on Saturday, Feb. 4, Hell expressed how “amazed” she was at the community’s support.
“It means so much to see businesses and organizations coming forward to help,” Hell said. “It’s been a journey.”
Barrera’s best friend, Mya Tollefson, who is a psychology major at Western Wyoming Community College, was in attendance with her diabetic dog, Max, a black Labrador.
There was a moment when Max started making anxious sounds next to Mya.
“He’s letting me know that my blood sugar just went up,” she revealed. “He hates it when it’s really high and he’ll let me know.”
She said that she is “comforted” to know that Max protects her.
Sami Doak, owner of Stellar Coffee, was serving various beverages during the event.
“I hope she has a normal college experience. Growing up is hard as it is,” said Doak. “Getting her dog will be worth it.”
A Valentine’s-themed fundraiser event for Barrera’s diabetic alert dog is scheduled to take place at The Buckin’ Bar, 50 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. A kissing booth will be on-site as well as date auctions, 50/50 raffles and drink specials. Auctions begin at 10:30 p.m.