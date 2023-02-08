GREEN RIVER – Nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Type 1 diabetes, the most severe kind, affect 5%. It’s common for most individuals who have had Type 1 diabetes for decades to miss the signs that their blood sugar is quickly dropping. This condition is known as hypoglycemia unawareness.

Individuals with Type 1 diabetes can benefit from a Diabetes Alert Dog. The dog will notify the individual when their blood sugar drops.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus