ROCK SPRINGS – Since the Red Desert Humane Society had to cancel the Pam-purr Yourself Purse and Jewelry Auction fundraiser last year due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees were more than ready to attend the 11th annual event Saturday, Jan. 29 at Holiday Inn.
Rock Springs resident Jessica Yerkovich was excited to start bidding on items with her friends since she had never been to any of the purse auctions before.
“I’ve wanted to come for years because I heard it’s fun and it’s for a great cause,” said Yerkovich.
Yerkovich bidded on five purses. By the end of the night, she took one of them home along with a wallet and two bracelets.
“I will definitely attend next year’s purse auction!” she exclaimed.
Salad, lasagna and cupcakes were served during the event.
Humane society supporters kept an eye on stylish wallets, designer purses and necklaces throughout the evening’s silent auction. It was a friendly race to see who was going home with desired accessories.
Red Desert Humane Society board president Virginia Bodyfelt said that it was exciting to see the community come together after postponing the annual event.
She was also happy to report that even though January is usually a slow month, all the dogs have been adopted.
Usually, siblings don’t get adopted together. Recently, though, a bonded pair had the opportunity to stay together in their new forever home.
“The owner died from cancer and we took care of them until the new owner got them,” Bodyfelt explained. “At first, he was reluctant because he thought taking care of two dogs might be stressful but eventually, he decided to be responsible for both. Now Oreo and Cooper are living happily in Green River with their new human.”
“We like to say that ‘dogs rescue us, instead of us rescuing them.’”
Board member Janis Knadjian agreed.
“Sometimes fate steps in your life and you have to follow it and adopt,” Knadjian mentioned.
Red Desert Humane Society manager Heidi Hernandez was amazed at the adoption results as well.
“We have eight cats now,” Hernandez shared. “We’re hoping they will be adopted soon too.”
Hernandez explained that Odin, a nine-month-old dog is currently on a 30-day trial with a prospective pet owner.
“Odin wasn’t getting along with other dogs,” she said. “If a dog has behavior issues, we’ll give them a 30-day trial before they have to make a final decision.”
The staff at the humane society will soon find out if Odin has found his forever home.
It was purse mania as a volunteer showed off a Kate Spade lavender and exotic satchel as the first live auction item. The final bidding price for it was $210. Some purses were sold for over $500.
Coach, Michael Kors, Dooney and Bourke and Maison Beaute were also part of the auction line-up.
Rock Springs resident Sandy Da Rif won a Coach purse early into the live auction. She and her family adopted a Husky from the Red Desert Humane Society eight years ago.
“Our family is so blessed to find him,” Da Rif shared. “He has given love and smiles every day to our family.”
She added, “Donating at the purse auction is a process of finding the right time and amount of money to pick a designer bag and bid at the right time. Bidding and winning is fun but it also gives aid to our animals to be saved.
“This fundraiser gives power to Red Desert Humane Society in saving lives of animals and finding homes for them.”
The humane society has already collected purses for the 12th annual Pam-purr Yourself fundraiser.