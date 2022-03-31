CHEYENNE – Gymnasts from Rock Springs competed in the Wyoming State Championships in Cheyenne recently.
On Friday, March 18, through Sunday, March 20, eight gymnasts from Legacy Gym, which is located at 1891 Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs, showcased their talents at the highest stage.
Savanna Davies and Kaylee Fitzgerald represented Legacy Gym at Level 3 in the Junior A Division.
Davies finished fifth in vault with a score of 8.8, ninth in bars with a score of 8.0, fifth in beam with a score of 8.7, 12th in vault with a score of 7.350 and eighth in all-around with a score of 32.850.
Fizgerald finished 10th in vault with a score of 8.35, 10th in bars with a score of 7.675, eighth in beam with a score of 8.4, ninth in floor with a score of 7.950 and 11th in all-around with a score of 32.375.
Mabel Mathis represented Legacy Gym at Level 4 in the Junior A Division. She finished fourth in vault with a score of 8.35, third in bars with a score of 9.275, first in beam with a score of 9.35, first in floor with a score of 79.45 and first in all-around with a score of 36.575.
The Level 5 team from Legacy Gym took first overall with a team score of 98.275. The Level 5 team consisted of Brianna Dale of the Senior A Division, Riley Meyer of the Senior A Division and Carla Whitfield of the Junior A Division.
Dale finished third in vault with a score of 8.65, fourth in bars with a score of 6.8, second in beam with a score of 8.6, first in floor with a score of 8.85 and first in all-around with a score of 32.90.
Meyer finished second in vault with a score of 8.775, third in bars with a score of 7.55, fifth in beam with a score of 7.925, fourth in floor with a score of 8.475 and second in all-around with a score of 32.725.
Whitfield placed third in vault with a 9.05, fourth in bars with a score of 7.7, sixth in beam with a score of 6.8, first in floor with a score of 9.1 and sixth in all-around with a score of 32.650.
Emily Schaefer of the Junior A Division and Scotlyn Dewitt of the Senior A Division represented Legacy at Level 6.
Schaefer finished third in vault with a score of 9.225, fourth in bars with a score of 9.15, 10th in beam with a score of 8.375, ninth in floor with a score of 8.9 and fifth in all-around with a score of 35.65. She qualified for the Region 3 Gymnastics Meet, which takes place in Plano, Texas, on Saturday, April 3.
Dewitt finished sixth in vault with a score of 9.025, seventh in bars with a score of 7.475, fifth in beam with a score of 8.575, eighth in floor with a score of 8.925 and sixth in all-around with a score of 34.00.