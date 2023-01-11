Image one

Local community members will have the chance to get active by participating in the annual Wellness Challenge, hosted by the Western Wyoming Community College exercise science program and led by the program’s students.

 Rocket Miner Photo

Western professor of exercise science and nutrition Kristine Clark said that the challenge is intended to encourage individuals to start behaviors toward improving their fitness and wellness or to add to their current exercise program.

