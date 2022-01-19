ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School band director Brian Redmond was honored as Outstanding Music Educator of the Year during the Wyoming Music Educators Association 2022 banquet at Holiday Inn on Monday night.
The purpose of this award is to recognize and honor a WMEA member for excellence in music education. The award is made to individuals who have served their students, schools and communities in an exemplary way. Any WMEA member who is currently teaching and has not previously received the award is eligible. Nominees must have taught seven years and be a current music educator from any level in a school, college or university in Wyoming.
According to Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes, Redmond is “one of the most hard-working, genuine, honest, caring and fun-loving guy” he’s ever worked with.
“He’s top-notch. He’s kid-focused,” Suppes shared. “He does everything he can for the kids.”
During Suppes’s first year at RSHS, he wanted to ‘change the world’ for the school and he knew Redmond could help him do it.
“When I was asked to be the principal, one of the first meetings I had was with Brian and we agreed that we can’t have a school without a band!” he exclaimed.
He added, “The Rock Springs High School band is such a rich tradition. We’ve had a great working relationship.
“He keeps the kids going. The band is such a big part of culture and what we want to do at the school.”
Suppes mentioned that he and the administration are excited that Redmond had been recently appointed as president of the WMEA.
“I truly believe our school and our community can lead this state,” he expressed. “It’s people like Brian who can make a difference for us.
“Brian is the best. Kids would run through walls for him. We’re turning the corner and the state is going to know where we’re from.”
Rock Springs Junior High band director Joann Stevens nominated Redmond for the award.
“I’ve never seen anyone motivate kids the way Brian does,” Stevens revealed. “He’s a master teacher. He inspires the kids.
“The program is largely a success because he cares about the kids. When kids go to band class, it’s an escape for them.”
She added, “It makes them want to go to school.”
Stagecoach Elementary band director Weston Lamb-Costantino agrees that it’s a prestigious award.
“Being recognized by his peers for the work he does is really important,” Lamb-Costantino pointed out. “He does a lot for the kids.”
WMEA Executive Director Sean Ambrose, a retired music educator from the Laramie County School District said “the Wyoming Music Educators Association is very close to my heart and that’s why I will still be involved with it.”
Ambrose is very proud of Redmond’s accomplishments as well.
“He has a well-developed program in Rock Springs,” Ambrose noted. “It’s a chance for us to recognize our own.”
Rock Springs High School choir instructor Kelsey Wilson’s classroom is in the same wing as Redmond’s on campus.
“It was a long time coming!” she exclaimed over the chatter in the ballroom. “He’s a born leader. He just takes something and runs with it.
“He’s an awesome mentor and an awesome colleague. I am thrilled to work next to him every single day.”
Insisting that Redmond gets roasted before delivering his acceptance speech, Stevens took over the podium. She admitted that in 2013, she applied for the position of band director at Rock Springs High School.
“I did not get it!” she chuckled. “They told me they needed to go ‘another direction!’
“After I met Brian, I thought, ‘oh, yeah!’”
Laughter broke out as Redmond blushed.
“Brian is a superhero,” Stevens praised. “He educates, motivates, inspires and guides, not only the advanced students but all students.
“He took a tired, beaten-down band and turned it into a powerhouse.”
She added, “He’s had the largest enrollments and reputation in the state. Brian’s musicianship and boundless energy are definitely impressive.”
“A position like this doesn’t happen individually,” said Redmond. “If someone tells you it’s a one-man job, they’re just trying to sell you something.
“It doesn’t happen by yourself. We all make it fun for the kids because of the work we do.”
The Wyoming Music Educators Association Awards Program supports WMEA’s effort to recognize the outstanding achievements of peers and affiliates as well as those outside the music education profession. WMEA honors distinguished colleagues and increases the visibility of supportive associates, who have made significant contributions to music education in Wyoming.