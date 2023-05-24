ROCK SPRINGS -- Two Rock Springs High School seniors received the Larry Gessner Memorial Scholarship on Wednesday, May 24.
Rock Springs resident Vi Gessner presented a $2,000 check to each recipient.
Isabelle Wasseen, the daughter of Eva and James Wasseen, has plans to major in zoology at the University of Wyoming.
Ever since she’s been a member of Sweetwater County 4-H, she has wanted a career in taking care of animals, especially in exotic veterinary medicine. She’s had hands-on experience at Desert View Animal Hospital, as well.
“I think it would be a cool opportunity to work at a zoo,” said Wasseen. “I’m thankful that I’m receiving this scholarship. It’s especially nice to receive it from Vi because she’s an animal rights advocate. She’s always cared for animals as much as I do.”
Wasseen chose University of Wyoming because it’s “just the right size.”
“I like the community aspect of UW and the one-on-one instruction from teachers and peers.”
She hopes to get into student government during her time at UW. She was on the RSHS Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society and track team.
RSHS senior Shelby Koepplin, the daughter of Serena and Rondel Koepplin, plans to study nursing at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I like to help people,” said Koepplin. “Making them feel safe and comfortable is important. It’s no fun being a patient at a hospital.”
Koepplin has been the captain of the RSHS girls swim team and was the multiple-events state qualifier. She is currently a swimming instructor and a lifeguard at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I’m very appreciative of this scholarship,” said Koepplin. “I’m excited to use this for college. College can be expensive.”
For 13 years, the Larry Gessner Memorial Scholarships have been presented to graduates from Rock Springs, Green River, Farson and Eden.
“I thought the girls would be very wise with it. I don’t expect them to go to Las Vegas with it,” Gessner joked. “I believe they’ll do very well in college.”
She added, “Many of these students excelled in their chosen profession.”
