GREEN RIVER -- Jim Shoemaker, VFW Commander of Post No. 2321, asked city representatives to assist them in funding for the columbarium on Tuesday, Oct. 4 during the council meeting.
According to Shoemaker, there isn't enough space for two cremation urns in a 3x3 plot. He said that the 96-niche columbarium will be able to fit two cremation urns in each niche.
Shoemaker said that the VFW, with the help of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, local businesses and other veterans, have collected $10,000 to have the columbarium delivered to the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.
However, Shoemaker pointed out, the total cost has risen to $30,000.
Mayor Pete Rust said that in terms of the need for the veteran's columbarium, he believes that once word gets out from the discussion, the community "will come together big time and help out in this situation."
Shoemaker hopes to have the columbarium ready and on-site by Memorial Day.
The council agreed that there are various details that need to be handled but they reassured the VFW and American Legions that they have their support.
"We support our vets and appreciate their services," said Rust. "I can see the city making donations towards this."
After the meeting, Shoemaker said that the columbarium niche is at no cost to the veterans through the VFW.
"The only cost would be mortician fees, the cost for the city to open and close the grave and the opening and closing of the niches but the actual cost of the niche and the ground plot is at no cost to the veteran."
According to Anita Shoemaker, auxillary president for the Green River VFW 2321, veterans would pay $525 per niche if they get them through the city.
"The American Legions have been invaluable," Shoemaker expressed."We work with them. It's a brother-sister, symbolic-type relationship. You can't work with just one hand. One hand works with the other among veterans."
He added, "We have potential donors we still need to talk to. The company not only builds the columbarium, but they can also deliver it. The cemetery said they will work hand and glove to help too."
Anyone is welcome to contribute to the columbarium fund. Those who would like to donate can do so through Trona Valley Community Federal Credit Union at 307-875-9800 or by calling Shoemaker at 307-870-7970 or Earl McDonald at 307-875-4347.