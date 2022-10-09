flag

The American Flag near Thomas Moran Park waves in the wind on the Fourth of July in Green River. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

GREEN RIVER -- Jim Shoemaker, VFW Commander of Post No. 2321, asked city representatives to assist them in funding for the columbarium on Tuesday, Oct. 4 during the council meeting.

According to Shoemaker, there isn't enough space for two cremation urns in a 3x3 plot. He said that the 96-niche columbarium will be able to fit two cremation urns in each niche.

