ROCK SPRINGS – According to the Alzheimer's Association, in 2020, 10,000 Wyoming residents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's. By 2025, those numbers will increase by 30 percent.
Participants brought their “A” Game to the second annual Golf to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, June 18 at White Mountain Golf Course.
Not only did Sweetwater County residents meet on the fairway, but four friends from Denver, Colorado showed up as well.
Steve Silverthorn, one of the visitors from the “Centennial State,” is a sponsor for the event.
“My cousin, Susie organized the event,” said Silverthorn. “Some of the family members are here today because it means a lot to us.
“We came here to play a round of golf for a good cause.”
Rock Springs volunteer Kaye Womack was keeping track of donations.
“The people of Sweetwater County are so generous,” Womack said. “We are blessed with amazing donations.”
“It’s a great way to bring the community out for a good cause and it’s always successful with the support of the community,” Rock Springs volunteer Jill Swanson said.
Rock Springs resident DeeAnn Wild lost her husband, Robyn to Alzheimer’s seven years ago. He was 70.
“He hid his symptoms very well so it took a while to catch on,” said Wild. “Even when I began to suspect that something was wrong, I denied it for a bit and kept telling myself, ‘No, he’s fine. He’s young and he’s active. There’s no way this is Alzheimer’s.’”
Wild was married to the love of her life for 49 years.
Soon, she realized that Alzheimer’s disease may be taking over.
“I didn’t know what he was struggling with until the neighbors called the police to report him for wandering around their yard,” she revealed. “I was shocked to find out that he may have had symptoms for 20 years before his diagnosis.”
Her husband, an avid golfer, retired at the age of 59.
“He died at the beginning of the pandemic,” Wild shared. “Since visitation restrictions were enforced, we weren’t sure if my daughters and I were going to see him but we got a chance to be with him the day he passed away.
“Even though he didn’t remember us, we told him we loved him and thanked him for a wonderful life.”
Even though it was cloudy, there was no wind when the golfers found their assigned golf carts. Birds were chirping and participants like Rock Springs resident Jordyn Zambai were taken by the smell of fresh-cut grass.
“My grandfather-in-law is the first person I’ve ever known who has Alzheimer’s,” said Zambai . “I never get to play golf so I’m glad I got a chance to play for this important cause.”
According to Susie von Ahrens, board member of the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s organization was founded in 1980. It is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research.
Von Ahrens said that the local chapters in Wyoming wanted to choose a activity to bring awareness on ‘the longest day of the year’ which is on June 21 but they decided to do it on Saturday since more people would be able to participate on that day.
“There are different events worldwide that are bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s now,” she explained. “For several years, I’ve organized the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For ‘the longest day,’ I’ve decided to hold a golf tournament.”
Over 100 people signed up for the Golf to End Alzheimer’s tournament fundraiser.
“Several relatives in my family have passed away from Alzheimer’s,” said von Ahrens. “My father is currently battling the disease.
“Everyone at this event is affected by it, whether they know someone or just want to support the cause. The disease is growing tremendously.”
Quique Girones, executive director for the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association thanked everyone who participated in the golf tournament fundraiser.
According to Girones, about $284 million a year goes to finding a solution.
“One day, we’ll find it. I won’t have a job but it will be the happiest day of my life,” he chuckled. “Sweetwater County is the best county in helping us.”
Von Ahren’s mother-in-law, Angie von Ahrens was volunteering at the event. She was amazed at the number of participants.
“The turn-out is fabulous,” she expressed. “It will help fund research and hopefully, someday there will be a cure.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser will take place on Friday, August 26 at Evers Park in Green River.
Relatives and caregivers of those who are struggling with Alzheimer's Disease may call 1-800-272-3900 with questions, concerns or if they just need someone to talk to.