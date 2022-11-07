ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming wrestling team opens up its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hager-LeBar Indoor Track & Field Venue at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
A pair of familiar faces from Western Wyoming Community College will be making their debut, as well.
Junior Tyce Raddon and junior Garrett Ricks transferred from Western Wyoming this past summer after dominating the mat for the Mustangs.
Raddon was a NJCAA Region IX champion and took third place at nationals in the 184-pound weight class last season. He was also voted as the Outstanding Graduate his sophomore year. During his freshman year, he lost only one match and that was to one of his teammates.
Ricks was a two-time Region IX champion. He took third at nationals in the 125-pound weight class his freshman year and then won the national title as a sophomore.
Both wrestlers were team captains at Western Wyoming last season. They were also members of the record-breaking 2021 team to have all 10 weight classes earn All-American honors in the same season – the first and only wrestling team to ever to do that in NJCAA history.
Needless to say, their time at Western Wyoming was historic.
Both athletes look back at their time at Western fondly and carry lessons that will help them on the mat, in the classroom and in life.
“Western changed my whole career. They set the foundation for everything. What I learned at Western has transitioned a ton here. Without the help of the coaches and the environment at Western, I don’t think I would be here. The coaching I got there has definitely prepared me for what to expect here,” Raddon said.
Ricks said that he was just a “decent wrestler” coming out of high school, but that the leadership from Western head coach Art Castillo helped prepare him for the next level.
“I just needed some more time to develop my wrestling skills and get used to wrestling at the college level. Western helped me adjust to college wrestling and prepare my body for the physical toll of college wrestling. Western helped me improve my technique and just helped me prepare to become a college wrestler,” Ricks said.
“There were a couple of things I learned from Coach Art, like putting yourself in the best position to succeed. In wrestling and in life, there are going to be things that you’re better at and there are things that you’re not as good at. One thing that Coach Art always talked to me about was just putting myself in position to where I can succeed in whatever it is, whether it’s wrestling or life or school.”
Raddon echoed his teammate's sentiments of Castillo, who was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame this year and was the 2021 National Coach of the Year.
“Coach Art always said, ‘Before we’re a wrestler, we’re a student. And before we’re a student, we’re a person.’ And Coach Art has just helped me become a better wrestler, better athlete and better student, but he has definitely helped me become a better person. He creates an environment where we can be successful in all aspects of our life,” Raddon said.
“He definitely has helped me become a better man and a better person. I think that’s what Western is all about. That definitely transfers to here and I just know it’s going to impact the rest of my life too. He definitely prepared me for not just wrestling, but every aspects of life.”
Raddon and Ricks are both looking forward to their first season as a Wyoming Cowboy, a squad that finished with a 4-5 record last season and went 4-0 on the road.
“I’m super grateful for the opportunity that I have to wrestle for one of the best teams in the country. We just finished preseason and getting our bodies ready by conditioning, so really trying to get a good diet established to get in the best shape possible before the matches start,” Raddon said.
Ricks said the atmosphere at UW is similar to what he was used to at Western.
“I’m super excited. Honestly, it’s been really similar to Western Wyoming. It feels like something I’m already familiar with. It’s been really good. I like all of the coaches. They’ve all helped me a lot on working on the little things. I’m just trying to get better every day so I can be a competitor at this next level,” Ricks said, explaining that the preseason preparation has been a lot of conditioning and getting into shape.
“I’m also working on positions where I may struggle in the past, like finishing single legs and leg descents. I’m just trying to become more dominant, finish and get points in every position.”
The match on Saturday is the “Cowboy Open.” The Cowboys will get their first test of the season when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma State University Cowboys on Friday, Nov. 18.