Tyce Raddon (left) and Garrett Ricks (right) are ready to begin their journey as University of Wyoming Cowboys after a memorable career as Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs.

 Photos courtesy of University of Wyoming Media Athletics via Cobe Michael Wastler

ROCK SPRINGS – The University of Wyoming wrestling team opens up its regular season on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hager-LeBar Indoor Track & Field Venue at War Memorial Fieldhouse.

A pair of familiar faces from Western Wyoming Community College will be making their debut, as well.

