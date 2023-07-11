Image one

Former longtime Green River Fire Chief Glenn Hill will be posthumously inducted into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame this August in Riverton.

 Photo courtesy of city of Green River

GREEN RIVER -- Former longtime Green River Fire Chief Glenn Hill will be posthumously inducted into the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame this August in Riverton.

According to Byron Mathews, Wyoming State Fire Marshal, “Induction into the Wyoming Hall of Fame is reserved for those individuals who have significantly influenced the Wyoming Fire Service as a whole. Chief Hill’s contributions will be chronicled among the great leaders who have positively impacted the Wyoming Fire Service.”

comments powered by Disqus