LARAMIE – Soccer is more than a sport.
For Alyssa Bedard, a former Rock Springs High School soccer standout and current player for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls, soccer is about family and having that connection with her teammates.
“You have other people that you are working for and I think that’s what motivates me – being able to help my team and do my part on the field,” Bedard said.
Before every game, Bedard and the Cowgirls have a dance party in the locker room.
It’s a way for the team to loosen up.
“It’s so much fun to be around everyone before the game,” she said.
“Everyone is in the locker room and we have this big speaker. Everyone just hangs out in there and gets ready for the game. We have a foosball table in there now, so we’re doing that and we’re dancing. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Cowgirls finished the 2021 season with an 8-10-1 record, finishing with a 4-7 record in the Mountain West Conference. It was the first season under head coach Colleen Corbin and assistant coaches Julie Spracklin and Taylor Burton.
With three new coaches taking over the program, Bedard said that it’s a growing period for the team but sees a bright future ahead.
“We lost all of our coaches from last year, so we got three new coaches. It was a little bit scary because you never really know what you’re going to expect, but it turned out the best it possibly could have and it’s been really great, honestly,” Bedard said.
“All three of our new coaches are absolutely amazing. We have an all-female coaching staff, which I think is really cool. They’ve definitely turned our program around.
“We’re in a growth period right now, but the soccer we have been able to put together in practice and all of the changes we’ve made have been really great.”
This past season, Bedard finished with four goals scored and two assists. One of her assists came on a throw in play back in October. She flipped and launched the ball nearly 30 yards to set up her teammate for a header against Colorado College.
The play was spectacular and the rest of the country took notice. Bedard and the Cowgirls were featured as the second-best highlight on Sport Center’s Top 10 on ESPN on Oct. 10.
“That was really cool,” Bedard said. “I never would’ve expected that to happen.”
In her second season as a Cowgirl, Bedard has seen a lot of growth in her game, but she noted that it’s the confidence that has seen the most growth.
“My confidence and finding my place on the field, just getting more comfortable with everything and trusting myself and my teammates. I think, as a team, our level of confidence has grown tremendously since last year,” she said.
Before she graduates, Bedard wants to see the Cowgirls hoist the Mountain West Conference championship trophy. That’s her main goal for the future and believes they have a really good chance to fulfill that goal.
“I think this team is capable of winning a Mountain West championship,” she said.
“You never know what’s going to happen and all you can do is focus on you and continue to win games. I would absolutely love to win a Mountain West championship before I’m done here. That’s the main goal.”
Bedard doesn’t take anything for granted – a lesson she learned from her time playing in Rock Springs, either for the high school or the Avengers.
“I try to cherish every moment,” she said. “You always hear that college is going to be the best years of your life and whatnot, but it’s so true – especially in college athletics.”
She noted an ankle injury she sustained, which caused her to miss four or five games.
“It made me think like, ‘Wow. I really shouldn’t take this for granted because it can all be gone in the blink of an eye.’ I think that’s the most important thing is to just try and enjoy this and be appreciative and grateful to be a part of such a great program,” she said.
The 2020 RSHS graduate couldn’t be happier for her former teammates, who won the 2021 state championship last spring. The players and coaches on that team are people who she grew up with and learned a great deal from.
“I had all the faith in the world in them that they were going to be able to pull it off and I’m so happy they did because I’ve grown up playing soccer with those girls since I was little,” she said.
“I think my senior class, especially, we tried to help develop the motivation and a love for soccer that we could all push each other. I think we left that there and they continued to do that when we were gone.
“Just to see them win that state championship last year was really cool and I’m super proud of them.”
Behind every great athlete is a great support system and she understands that is why she is where she is today. Her family’s continuous support means the world to here.
“They’ve been so supportive and the biggest reason why I’m here. They’ve all been my No. 1 fan since I was little so I’m just extremely grateful to have so much support in my life,” she said.
Bedard is studying kinesiology at the University of Wyoming and has a 4.0 GPA. She is taking classes in biology, anatomy, developmental psychology and community and public health. She wants to become a physical therapist one day.