ROCK SPRINGS – Former Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco has decided to run for Sweetwater County sheriff in the 2022 election.
Pacheco recently retired from the Rock Springs Police Department after 31 years of service; eight of them spent as the police chief.
For Pacheco, making the decision to run for sheriff has been on his mind for quite some time.
“I’m a goal-oriented person. From the time that I started at the police department, I knew I wanted to be police chief. From the time that I became police chief, as I started learning the job, I knew that there was more that could be done,” Pacheco said. “When I watched the leadership that was happening, I thought, ‘Why can’t we bring people together? Why can’t we utilize our prevention efforts that I've been involved with over the years on a county-wide basis?’”
During his time at RSPD, Pacheco was involved with programs like Rock Springs Kiwanis Club Shop with a Cop, Law Enforcement Torch Run and the Jackalope Jump for Special Olympics.
“I’m also involved in a lot of things on the state level. I looked at the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving, which I'm a member of, and Sweetwater County is doing nothing on that side. This is free money that’s coming through NHTSA and it funnels out into the state,” Pacheco said. “We can use it for DUI grant time, speed details and other things.”
Pacheco said that there are other grants through the Department of Health via Wyoming Chiefs and Sheriffs that help support the enforcement of underage drinking laws.
“None of those are being used by our county. It’s not about busting people. It’s about looking at the numbers and paying attention to what risky behaviors that our youths are participating in and showing them that it’s not the appropriate way to recreate.”
Pacheco said that if he were to be named sheriff, he would also continue to advocate for programs such as Treatment Court, a 24/7 program, Intervention Jail programs, community-oriented outreach and crisis intervention team training.
“I really have a passion for the county and to make sure that it’s a safer place than how we found it. It’s important to utilize the best practices and evidence-based programming to make our county better.”
Pacheco discussed the importance of the 24/7 program. The program is court ordered and mandates sobriety from the program participant.
“It saves money in the long run. They pay us to stay out of jail and it is court ordered. But we're not utilizing it. Campbell County and Teton County kept their jails open the entire time during COVID. We closed ours to 24/7,” Pacheco said. “The 24/7 program has shown that it lowers domestic violence and violent crime because alcohol is taken away from people by court order.”
The current Sweetwater County sheriff, John Grossnickle, has decided to run for another term. Pacheco said that one thing that he would question is the county’s emergency management.
“We had two people that were in emergency management at the time. We’ve cut that down to one. I would like to know the reasoning behind that,” Pacheco said. “We were not good coming out of the gate during the pandemic. I would definitely have to look at the emergency management side to see if that’s really the best way to respond to that.
“I do know that I would have a more robust volunteer base that I would bring in. Volunteers are a force multiplier and they’re there because they want to help.”
Additionally, Pacheco said that he would also make the Citizen Emergency Response Team more robust.
If elected, Pacheco said that the community policing effort for the county will be called SCOPE, Sweetwater Community Oriented Police Effort.
He also has a plan for how to handle illegal drugs if he were to be elected.
“Once we secure highway safety grant funds, we will take a proactive stance regarding drugs. Interstate 80 is a major drug corridor for moving illicit drugs, human trafficking and other nefarious crimes. We will reinstitute a robust drug interdiction initiative with the end goal of seizing drugs and locking up drug dealers.
“I will resurrect the Sweetwater Narcotics and Gang Unit or SNAG Unit, made up of interagency law enforcement members (RSPD, GRPD and SWCSO) as a task force that are deputized to target low level drug houses, warrant arrests and outlaw motorcycle gangs. We cannot tackle this drug problem alone due to manpower and funding and it will take a county wide effort.”
Pacheco went on to say, “I have spoken to Interim Police Chief Erspamer and Police Chief Jarvie for input and buy in. I fully expect this unit to help our WY DCI Southwest Enforcement Team as well as our Federal FBI partners when the criminal enterprise extends beyond our jurisdiction. Furthermore, this is part of the collaborative law enforcement effort bringing our law enforcement partners together.”
Additionally, Pacheco said that he would like to look at the training aspect of the sheriff’s office.
“I do know that my agency is training them on arrest control. Now, I know that they have not been trained for six years on arrest control. The biggest liability is laying hands on people and if you haven’t been trained in six years, that’s a deficiency,” Pacheco said.
Pacheco said that he reviewed some of his opponent’s campaign promises from four years ago.
“One of them said that my opponent would meet with the chiefs from the local county every month. Well, I am the retired police chief and in four years, we met one time. There were 41 opportunities and we met one time in Green River with Chief Jarvie,” Pacheco said. “To me, a collaborative effort is paramount.
“It is probably the most important thing that I will be as your sheriff. I have to bring people together. We can’t do this alone. We have to do this together.”
Furthermore, Pacheco said that taking a leadership role is very important for a sheriff to do.
“You have to be a leader. When there’s a disaster, whether it be natural, man-made or a pandemic, you’re the top cop and you need to act like it. I’ll take a leadership position. I’ll do what’s best for the public. However, you can’t be considered the top cop if you’re not going to act like it.
“Sometimes there are going to be issues that are somewhat controversial and you’re going to have to make a decision. I’m a decision maker and I'll be at the table when those tough decisions have to be made. That’s who I am and that’s what I’ve always done.”
When it comes to doing things differently, Pacheco said that he will keep his campaign promises.
Running as Republican, there are some values that Pacheco is running on. Those include the protection of the Second Amendment rights and pushing for better protection at the southern border.
“Our Second Amendment is near and dear to all Wyomingites’ hearts, as well as mine. I’ll protect that to the death and I have. I was able to advocate on a state level with Senate File 102.”
Pacheco spoke on the Joint Judiciary Committee (on both the House and Senate side) as the president of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police.
“Was it a preemptive statute? Absolutely. But it kept our qualified immunity for our officers and that was important.”
Pacheco said that he has a passion for protecting these rights and that it is his calling.
“I am going to build one of the best leadership teams you’ll see and I’m excited about it. I’m going to serve you well.”