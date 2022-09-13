Suso
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office

SWEETWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Rachelle Morris, the former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs, for what investigators describe as the suspected embezzlement of over $2 million from their daycare facility, the Young at Heart Early Learning Center.

In late June of this year, Morris suddenly tendered her resignation from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, citing "personal reasons."

