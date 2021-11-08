GREEN RIVER -- The revisions to Policy EFB "Free and Reduced Price Nutrition Services" are up for approval from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board members at the next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
The policy states, “Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has entered into agreement to participate in the National School Lunch program, and to receive commodities donated by the United States Department of Agriculture.”
As part of the revisions, the following would be taken out of the policy:
“The complete agreement concerning the determination of eligibility of children for free and reduced priced meals is on file and available for public inspection at the administrative officers of each school and at the office of the superintendent.”
The policy outlines the guidelines that will be used to determine which students will be eligible for the free or reduced price meals.
“No child in the district shall be deprived of a meal because of his parents’ financial inability to pay. A predetermined income level is established for free meals and another one for reduced price meals.”
It also states that in certain cases, foster children will be able to qualify for the free or reduced price lunches.
Certain steps will be taken to make sure that “no overt identification” of students who receive the free or reduced price meals happens.
Students will not be discriminated against due to “race, sex, color or national origin.”
“A fair hearing procedure will be used in cases of appeal by parents of the school’s decision on applications and in cases where the school official challenges the correctness of information contained in an application or of the continued eligibility of any child for a free or reduced price meal.”
The child will be able to continue to receive free or reduced price meals throughout the process of the appeal and hearing.